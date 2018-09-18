‘The View’ Star Reveals She Fled ‘Fox & Friends’ For ‘Dream Job’ On ABC

The newest panelist to The View roundtable, Abby Huntsman, fled her job on Fox & Friends Weekend for her dream job on the ABC series.

Huntsman revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that although she loved her job at Fox News, she left her position to pursue her dreams, which led her back to the network where her career started.

“It was hard because I loved the job I did and I loved the people I did it with. I left because ABC was where I started, and it was always my dream to get back there. And The View was a show I watched since it began,” she remarked to The Hollywood Reporter.

She also noted during the interview that during her three years at Fox News, Huntsman said the network never told her what to say.

“I never felt restrained,” she said. “I never felt like I couldn’t speak my mind.”

On Aug. 12, she co-hosted her last episode of Fox & Friends Weekend and readied for her seat at the View table, beginning September 4.

“I feel really free in that I go in every morning and no one on that show tells me what to say, no one tells me what to think,” she remarked. “I feel so lucky to have a job where I don’t feel limited.”

Alongside Meghan McCain, Huntsman is walking the fine line between airing the position Trump supporters while maintaining a critical eye on the presidency.

“These are great people,” she says of Trump voters. “They’re people like my grandparents. And, I think that voice does need to be heard. It’s an important one.”

She felt a good place for her would be at the View because she remarked that ABC wanted her to “be herself.”

Huntsman has held her own during several heated panel discussions her first weeks on The View.

The panel of hosts addressed the news surrounding Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who came forward accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

View panelist and lawyer Sunny Hostin said Ford should be heard because her allegations are “very credible” and “extremely important,” according to Mediaite.

She noted, as per Mediaite, “It seems as if the Democrats put this in a drawer and said, ‘This is big and this is going to benefit us is if we use the time perfectly.'”

Huntsman then remarked, “I find the timing very political.”

The View airs weekdays on ABC.