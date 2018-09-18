Louis-Dreyfus attended the same private school as Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus has decided to add her name to a letter written by alumnae of Holton-Arms, a private girls school in Bethesda, Maryland. Louis-Dreyfus attended the school and so did Dr. Christine Blasy Ford, the woman accusing Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault back when the two were in high school.

Slate says that Louis-Dreyfus signed a draft of the letter that confirms that she stands with Dr. Ford along with 400 other women who attended the prestigious academy.

“We believe Dr. Blasey Ford and are grateful that she came forward to tell her story. [Dr. Ford’s account is] all too consistent with stories we heard and lived while attending Holton. Many of us are survivors ourselves and we demand a thorough and independent investigation before the Senate can reasonably vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to a lifetime seat on the nation’s highest court.”

The Seinfeld actor tweeted confirmation that she is supporting Judge Kavanaugh’s alleged victim as a graduate of Holton-Arms.

“I was class of ’79 and signed this letter.”

Susanna Jones, Head of School for Holton-Arms, says that the school is proud of Dr. Ford and equally proud of the graduates who are standing up for her, says Mercury News.

Jones says that Holton-Arms is all about giving women a voice.

“As a school that empowers women to use their voices, we are proud of this alumna for using hers.”

Sarah Burgess, a graduate of the school which Louis-Dreyfus attended, says she knows that this process is going to be rough for Dr. Ford.

“I know that in the coming days, her story will be scrutinized, and she will be accused of lying. However, I grew up hearing stories like hers, and believe her completely.”

The matter concerning Judge Brett Kavanaugh and his confirmation hearing for a position on the Supreme Court has gotten more complicated than anticipated with the accusations made by Dr. Ford. Added to that is the false information being posted on social media to make some members of the public question the sexual assault charges made by the graduate of Holton-Arms.

As reported previously by the Inquisitr, one such rumor floated was that Dr. Ford was seeking revenge for a foreclosure judgment against her parents by Judge Martha Kavanaugh, Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s mother.

Snopes confirmed that this was a non-issue.