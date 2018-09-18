‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope’s Angry About Sally’s Betrayal, Zoe Flirts With Xander

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, September 19 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) isn’t the only one who doesn’t meet Hope Logan Spencer’s (Annika Noelle) standards of morality. According to Highlight Hollywood, Hope feels angry about Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), who jumped ship and is now designing for Steffy’s Intimates line. Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) flirts with Forrester Creations’ new model — who also happens to be her ex-boyfriend — Xander Avant (Adain Bradley).

Xander has a new gig, and it’s all thanks to a run-in with Steffy and Sally that will allow them to see him through new eyes. These two will be so impressed by the young intern that he will be promoted to work on the Intimates line as a model.

Nobody will be more delighted to hear the news than Zoe, who also models for the line. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Xander will tell her how he got the job as the newest male model. Zoe will be happy for her ex, and will start flirting with him. B&B fans will remember how close these two were to making love in the cabana at Bikini Bar. How long will it be before Xander succumbs to Zoe’s charms now that she will be working so closely with him?

Sally, who is always prepared for a career catastrophe, happened to have some lingerie designs when Hope’s line was scaled back. BB fans will remember that when Sally approached Hope about designing for Hope For The Future, Hope treated her with disdain. In fact, she told her that she would never design at the company. Now it is HFTF which has been scaled down and Sally’s future looks bright with Intimates.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, according to She Knows Soaps, state that Hope and Steffy will argue about Sally. It will quickly turn into a full-scale blowout about loyalty and life lessons. It seems as if Hope doesn’t think that Sally was loyal to HFTF, but Steffy won’t let her belittle Sally’s contribution to Forrester Creations.

As far as Sally is concerned, she couldn’t care less if Hope feels affronted that she left her line to join Steffy’s. She and Hope both know she wasn’t interested in helping her further her career at Forrester’s. She was just giving her intern work and treated her as if she didn’t have experience in running an entire fashion house by herself. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.