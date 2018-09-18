NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Wants To Join LeBron On Lakers In 2019 To Form League’s ‘Best Duo,’ Per ‘Scoop B’

Rumors discussing the chances of Kevin Durant teaming up with LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 2019 have gone back and forth — with some positing that the Golden State Warriors forward has no reason to leave a team that has won three NBA championships in four years, and others suggesting he could be interested in teaming with the four-time MVP. It seems that Basketball Society writer Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson is in the former camp, as he recently posted a series of tweets suggesting Durant is planning a move to the Lakers well in advance of the 2019 offseason.

On Monday afternoon, Robinson took to Twitter, where he cited an unnamed source who claimed that Kevin Durant “will be a [Los Angeles] Laker” in the summer of 2019. He added that this would allow Durant and LeBron James to join forces and become the “best duo in the NBA,” with “KD” likely to take over as the new face of the Lakers if James chooses to opt out of the final year of his four-year, $154 million contract. As noted by Fansided’s Blue Man Hoop, Durant is widely expected to opt out of the second year of the two-year contract he signed with the Warriors in July.

Robinson went on to cite more information from his source, further claiming that Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma were in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday for a filming. While he stressed that this could be another sign that Durant is coming to the Lakers in 2019, “Scoop B” added in his final tweet on the topic that he isn’t confirming anything that his source told him.

“Again….not confirming anything…..source seemed adamant… I’d downgrade and say that he’s highly considering it at best. Long season ahead and lots of things could happen between now and then.”

Aside from the Los Angeles Lakers, the New York Knicks have frequently been mentioned as a potential destination for Durant if he chooses to enter free agency in 2019. Earlier this month, Durant’s former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate, Enes Kanter — who now plays for the New York Knicks — said on Sirius XM Radio that he will “try to recruit” him next summer, as quoted by the New York Post.

Considering how the Kevin Durant rumors have fired up once again thanks to Brandon Robinson’s latest tweets, the former NBA MVP and scoring champion appears to be having fun with these reports and taking things in stride. According to NBC Sports, Durant shared an Instagram story on Sunday where he joked that he would join the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams because defensive tackle Aaron Donald is “one of the most impressive athletes in sports.”