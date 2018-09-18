Kirstie Alley Details Her Long Emotional Love Affair With John Travolta

The actress has been in love with her 'Look Who's Talking' co-star for nearly 30 years.

Kirstie Alley is speaking out about the one who got away. The 67-year-old actress has been vocal about her connection with “best friend,” next door neighbor, and fellow Scientologist John Travolta, but now she is giving even more details about her strong emotional bond with her Look Who’s Talking co-star.

In a new interview Dan Wootton’s podcast, Alley detailed the emotional affair she had with Travolta in the late early 1990s when they were making the Look Who’s Talking series of movies.

Alley was married to actor Parker Stevenson at the time, but she doesn’t deny that she had a dangerous emotional affair with Travolta.

“It wasn’t a sexual relationship because I’m not going to cheat on my husband. But you know I think there are things that are way worse than sexual relationships, than cheating on someone that way. Because I consider what I did even worse because I actually let myself fall in love with him and stay in love with him for a long time.”

Alley went on to explain that Travolta had dated his future wife, Kelly Preston, before they filmed the first Look Who’s Talking movie in 1989, and that she finally pushed him to marry her because she knew she wasn’t going to divorce Stevenson to be with him.

“I would say [John] would agree it was mutual that we sort of fell in love with each other. When it became very apparent I wasn’t going anywhere — I was staying married — he started seeing Kelly again. He said: ‘What do you think?’ I said, ‘I think you should marry her. I think she’s amazing.”

The love was real between Kirstie Alley and John Travolta.https://t.co/4PabcEaGKD — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 17, 2018

Still, even after Travolta and Preston married in 1991, Alley couldn’t help herself when it came time to film 1993’s Look Who’s Talking Now, the final movie in the hit trilogy. The star admitted that she continued to flirt with Travolta relentlessly on the set of the film.

“I was flirting with him — like crazy. We were in a department store filming. Flirt, flirt, flirt — and Kelly came up to me — and they were married then — and she said, ‘Um, why are you flirting with my husband?’ Busted. That was sort of when I had to make a decision: Are you going to be this girl who not only is married but he’s now married. … And I made the decision and that was pretty much the end of that.”

Kirstie Alley said ending her emotional affair with John Travolta was “one of the hardest decisions I had to make because I was madly in love with him.”

Alley also admitted that in retrospect, it was best that she and her “kindred spirit” never got romantically involved.

“John and I would have devoured each other we are so alike. We would have burned out. It would be like two blazing stars that just fizzled out. … It would have been a disaster.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kristie Alley dished about her love for John Travolta during her recent stint on Celebrity Big Brother U.K. Alley described Travolta as “potential marriage material.”

“I almost ran off and married John,” Alley said last month. “I did love him and still love him. And if I hadn’t been married I would have gone and married him.”

You can see Kirstie Alley talking about her love for John Travolta while on Celebrity Big Brother U.K. below.