Meghan Markle Sees Wedding Dress Before Royal Wedding In ‘Queen Of The World’ Clip

Fans of the royal family will not want to miss the upcoming documentary titled 'Queen of the World'

The royal wedding last spring between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry was a major event around the world, and soon fans will get to see some behind-the-scenes goodies from Meghan and Harry’s journey to tie the knot in addition to other iconic royal events. A new documentary is in the works, and a sneak peek has emerged showing Markle seeing her wedding dress — veil and all — ready for her the day before her nuptials.

Marie Claire shares the sneak peek at the upcoming documentary, entitled Queen of the World. The project is focused on Queen Elizabeth II and will share an intimate look at the Queen as well as the extended family of royals. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — Harry and Meghan — are participating in the project, as is Prince William.

The first preview of Queen of the World has emerged and there is a brief glimpse of Meghan just ahead of her wedding day. She is gently touching her wedding veil and based on what she is wearing, it appears that this is the day prior to her nuptials.

Markle is heard mentioning 53 countries and how that will keep them busy. The 53 countries comment relates to Meghan’s desire to have all 53 Commonwealth countries represented in her ceremony and veil designer Waight Keller accommodated that desire by having flora distinctive to each country incorporated into the veil.

As the Sun notes, Meghan is beaming as she looks at the finished veil. She doesn’t show any sign of jitters despite it being the day before her wedding. The veil was a stunning showpiece from the royal wedding, as it was 15 feet long and made of silk tulle. Most would agree that the veil was a beautiful accompaniment to her gorgeous Givenchy gown.

Queen of the World— which premieres on September 25 and will air in two parts — will feature Markle’s first interview since her wedding to Harry. Others who will be featured in the documentary include Harry, William, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, and the Countess of Wessex. It will feature a lot of footage from the private archives of the Queen and share a special inside look at the life of this iconic royal.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are about to begin a tour of the Commonwealth, one that kicks off in New Zealand and Australia. Queen Elizabeth II is still the head of the monarchy, but she is slowing beginning to pass her duties off to the younger royals. She has seemed especially taken with Meghan Markle, who seems anxious to step up and take over royal duties as needed. Those who love the royal family will definitely want to check out Queen of the World when it debuts later this month.