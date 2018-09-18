Kit Harington Opens Up About Life-Changing ‘Game Of Thrones’ Role

Kit Harington will forever be thankful to his Game of Thrones casting directors and producers—at the 2018 Emmys, the actor said the show completely turned his life upside-down.

He wasn’t, however, talking about his newfound fame and wealth. According to People, Harington credits the hit HBO series for helping him find love and giving him a “future family.”

The 31-year-old actor, who plays Jon Snow in the hit TV series, met his wife, Rose Leslie, on set. Jon Snow and Leslie’s character Ygritte were also a couple on-screen.

“It gave me my future family and my life from here on in. That’s the main thing it did for me, and it’s changed it completely,” he told reporters at the Emmy Awards press room.

The two first sparked dating rumors back in 2012, and after a brief time apart, they rekindled their relationship until they eventually confirmed they were an item in April 2016.

Then in September 2017, the pair announced they were engaged by posting a classified ad in British newspaper The Times.

Harington has spoken publicly about how their romance started when they were shooting for season two in Iceland.

“Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love. If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love,” he said in a 2016 interview with Vogue.

The couple tied the knot on June 23 this year at the Kirkton of Rayne church in Scotland, and the star-studded ceremony included many of their Game of Thrones co-stars.

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington attend the 2017 Olivier Awards. Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

When asked about how else GOT had changed his life, the Hollywood hunk also said he could not have asked for a greater gig.

“The last 10 years, you could not ask for a better job to have in your 20s, to take you through your 20s than to be an actor in Game of Thrones. It’s been the most amazing thing.” he said.

Harington’s co-star Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, also addressed the same question.

“It’s given me my entire career. It’s given me my entire life as I know it now. I genuinely owe absolutely everything — it’s changed everything,” the actress praised.

Game of Thrones was nominated in 22 different categories at this year’s Emmy Awards, taking home top honors by winning Outstanding Drama Series. Actor Peter Dinklage also won Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Tyrion Lannister.

The show’s eighth and final season is set to return in 2019.