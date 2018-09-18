Stormy Daniels Compares President Trump’s Anatomy To Toad From Mario Cart

39-year-old porn star Stormy Daniels revealed some intimate details about President Donald Trump in her new book.

Stormy Daniels revealed some incredibly intimate details about President Donald Trump in her new book, according to The Guardian.

The Guardian obtained an early copy of her new book ‘Full Disclosure’ which revealed some shocking previously unknown details about the President.

Daniels wrote in her book about the initial lead up to President Trump’s run as a candidate.

“It will never happen, I would say,” Daniels writes. “He doesn’t even want to be president.”

As Trump’s campaign kept rolling on and picking up steam, Daniels recalled former castmates who had read about the pair’s 2006 affair calling up to talk about the news with her.

Daniels wrote about her growing discomfort as Trump’s campaign kept gaining momentum, eventually becoming the 2016 Republican nominee.

Her story was becoming more and more valuable as Trump ascended through right-wing politics and, as she wrote in the book, had already been threatened into silence years before.

Daniels details in her book how she came to the decision to sign the $130,000 agreement for her silence before the election.

Along with her feelings and decisions in the lead up to the election, Daniels also opens up about the now infamous affair between her and President Trump.

The Guardian has a copy of Stormy Daniels’ book and says “Full Disclosure” has salacious details of her time with Trump, and claims he offered to cast her on “The Apprentice” and cheat to allow her to survive through more episodes of the show.https://t.co/nL360wqBKt — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 18, 2018

She wrote about the pair’s first meeting at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, California, in 2006.

“He had a red cap, a Trump crest as a placeholder for the MAGA slogan not one of us could see coming.” she wrote about their initial introduction.

Trump’s bodyguard invited Daniels to dinner on Trump’s behalf of the real estate mogul, which led to the two meeting in Trump’s penthouse.

Daniels then went into new, intimate detail about the two’s affair and the President’s often bragged about body parts.

She describes Trump in her book as “smaller than average” but “not freakishly small.”

“He knows he has an unusual penis,” Daniels wrote. “It has a huge mushroom head. Like a toadstool…

“I lay there, annoyed that I was getting f***ed by a guy with Yeti pubes and a dick like the mushroom character in Mario Kart…

“It may have been the least impressive sex I’d ever had, but clearly, he didn’t share that opinion.”

Daniels wrote that whenever saw Trump on television in the years following the affair, she would consistently think to herself, “‘I had sex with that’, I’d say to myself. Eech.”

The White House and President Trump have denied any affair with Daniels, despite the President later admitting to personally reimbursing his then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, for the hush money doled out to Daniels.