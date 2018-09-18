Former ‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham Returns To MTV For Dating Show With Ex-Boyfriend Simon Saran

Find out which series Farrah Abraham will be appearing on next.

Farrah Abraham is returning to MTV less than one year after she left her full-time role on Teen Mom OG.

According to a report shared by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup on September 17, Abraham has landed a role on the MTV reality series Ex on the Beach and will be featured on the show’s upcoming season alongside her former boyfriend Simon Saran.

Although Saran appears to be involved in a committed relationship with branding and fitness expert Ashley Hann, he will soon be thrown onto a beach with Abraham and several other former couples for what is sure to be a dramatic second season of the show, which will reportedly be set in Malibu, California.

On Monday, September 17, Saran seemingly confirmed his upcoming role on Ex on the Beach when he shared several photos of himself at a home rumored to be part of the series’ set. He also fueled rumors by writing, “MTV appearance, f**k it, why not.”

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup went on to tell fans that Abraham and Saran are expected to film Season 2 of Ex on the Beach for about one month and will reportedly be joined by a number of other famous faces. According to Vevmo, those faces belong to Chad Johnson of The Bachelorette, Corey Brooks, Zach Rance, and Morgan Willet of Big Brother, Jay Starrett of Survivor, Malcolm Drummer and Diandra Delgado of Are You The One?, Janelle Shanks of Bad Girls Club: Miami, Nicole Ramos of The Challenge, and Maya Benberry of Catching Kelce.

Farrah Abraham first hinted at her return to MTV while attending the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles in August.

“I’m finding love next with MTV, so I hope you guys really love that and enjoy that,” Abraham told Us Weekly as she walked the red carpet. “I can’t [talk about the show]. I’m just very interested, obviously, in finding someone, maybe a male version of me. So that’s all I can say for now.”

Abraham left her role on Teen Mom OG at the end of last year after her producer, Morgan J. Freeman, demanded she quit working in the adult industry.

Although many have suggested Abraham was fired from the MTV series, she has insisted that it was her decision to leave the show and continue working in the world of adult entertainment.

Ex on the Beach Season 2 will reportedly air on MTV sometime this fall but a premiere date has not yet been set.