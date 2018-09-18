Burt Reynolds’ Will Cuts Out His Son Quinton, Names His Niece As Executor Of His Estate

The actor claims in his will to have provided plenty for his son while he (Burt) was alive.

Burt Reynolds cut his adopted son, Quinton, out of his will and named his niece, Nancy Lee Brown Hess, as the executor of his estate, Page Six is reporting.

Reynolds apparently wrote his will in 2011, and it was filed in Florida last week.

In it, the Smokey And The Bandit actor explains why he left out his now 30-year-old adopted son.

“I intentionally omit him from this, my Last Will and Testament, as I have provided for him during my lifetime in my Declaration of Trust.”

As The Daily Mail notes, however, that doesn’t necessarily mean that Reynolds is leaving his son penniless. The terms of the trust are not disclosed, but it could very well be that the trust is quite valuable and has been in place for years, leaving the young man quite comfortable. What’s more, Quinton will continue to receive money from the trust.

Quinton Reynolds was born in 1988 and was adopted by Reynolds and his then-wife, Loni Anderson. According to a 2017 Closer Weekly report, the elder Reynolds considered his son his “greatest achievement.”

“He is my greatest achievement. He’s a wonderful young man and is now working as a camera assistant in Hollywood. He never asked for any help with his career, he did it all himself, and I’m so proud of him. I love him very much.”

The younger Reynolds, according to his IDMB résumé, works as a cameraman in the movie industry. According to Heavy, he lives a “quiet life” in Southern California and does not appear to have any public-facing social media accounts.

The father and son didn’t have the easiest of relationships, according to a September 6 Radar Online report. As is often the case when parents get divorced, the young man found himself in the middle of Loni and Burt’s divorce and the public sniping that went on between the two.

For a time, the younger man was essentially cut out of his father’s life, but apparently, they had patched things up by the time of the 2017 Closer Weekly report in which Burt spoke of his son and his relationship with him in glowing terms.

Meanwhile, what remains of Reynolds’ estate is now in a trust controlled by his niece, Nancy Lee Brown Hess. It is unclear what all is in that trust, or what it’s worth, as Reynolds has had financial problems throughout his life and in his later years had been selling off his possessions to pay bills.