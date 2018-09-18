Watch Liverpool Vs. Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Online

In a UEFA Champions League opening day match that is being called worthy of a final, last year's finalists Liverpool take on seven-time French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

In a massive confrontation on opening day of the 2017/2018 UEFA Champions League — a match that former Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool Manager Gérard Houllier called good enough to be a Champions League final, according to Goal.com — Houllier’s two most famous former clubs will collide in a Group C match that will live stream from Anfield.

While Liverpool brings last season’s Premier League goal-scoring record-setter Mo Salah and Senegal international Sadio Mane, the Reds may be missing their Brazilian star Roberto Firmino, who was poked in the eye by Tottenham Hotspur’s Jan Vertonghen in Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over the Spurs on Saturday. Reds Manager Jurgen Klopp remains unsure that Firmino will be ready for the PSG clash on Tuesday night.

“When we had first-hand contact with him, after he was in hospital, it was a big relief for all of us,” Klopp told The Independent on Monday. “It is painful and no-one needs that but he will be fine – we just don’t know exactly when. Another 30 hours before the game? We will see how it develops.”

The defending, and seven-time, French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain bring what may arguably be an even more stellar roster into the Champions League opener, led by Neymar — the world’s most expensive player, according to Sky Sports, at a transfer price of more than $260 million. France’s World Cup hero Kylian Mbappe makes his first visit to Anfield for the match as well.

Jan Vertonghen (r) of Tottenham Hotspur pokes Roberto Firmino (l) of Liverpool in the eye during their Premier League game on Saturday. Julian Finney / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of Tuesday’s Liverpool vs. Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League opening day match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. British Summer Time at the iconic 54,000-seat Anfield football stadium in Liverpool, England, on Tuesday, September 18. In the United States and Canada Eastern Time Zone, that start time will be 3 p.m., noon in the Pacific time zone. In France, the match gets underway at 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time. In India, the live stream will start at 12:30 a.m. India Standard Time on Wednesday morning, September 19.

Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain have met in only two games before, and not since their two-legged tie in the now-defunct Cup Winners’ Cup competition back in 1996/1997, as the BBC recounted. That one was won on aggregate by PSG, 3-2. PSG have not won a UEFA Champions League match against an English Premier League side in their last four tries, while Liverpool has won seven of their last 12 matches against French teams in the Champions League and its predecessor tournament, the European Cup.

Watch a preview of the momentous Liverpool vs. Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League opening day match from the panel at ESPN FC in the video below.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the live stream, while in France, RMC Sport will stream the match.