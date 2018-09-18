‘Captain Marvel’ Releases First Official Trailer

Marvel Studio dropped its long awaited first Captain Marvel trailer Tuesday, and fans flocked to it online with expected excitement with the clip topping more than 245,000 views just hours after its release.

Brie Larson, 28, stars as the cinema-franchise’s first female superhero in the origins film that will role into theaters March 8, just ahead of Marvel Studio expected mega follow-up to Avengers Infinity War, that will be pushed out onto the big screen May 3.

The clip revealed some familiar faces from the Marvel cinematic universe, such as Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, and Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson. Fury was last seen dissolving away into dust in the post scene credits of Infinity War after apparently attempting to reach Larson’s Captain Marvel.

Gregg has been spending most of his time on the small screen as the leader of ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.

The Academy Award-winning actress plays Carol Danvers who is transformed into one of the galaxy’s mightiest heroes after Earth gets caught in the crossfire of a space war between two alien races, according to Deadline.com.

Captain Marvel’s storyline picks up in the 1990s, given away in the trailer when Danvers crashed through the roof of a Blockbuster Video store, noted Deadline. In the comics, Danvers’ blood became fused with an alien accidentally, where she developed her superpowers, the website noted.

The trailer, though, does not get into such detail except for Danvers saying that she believes she had a life on Earth before, but can’t remember if it is real.

Brie Larson attends the Women In Film 2018 Crystal + Lucy Awards presented by Max Mara, Lancôme and Lexus at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 13. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Deadline wrote Jude Law and Ben Mendelsohn appear as the leaders of the warring alien races. Law is the leader of Starforce, the elite Kree military team while Mendelsohn portrays Talos, head of the humanoid Skrulls, the website noted.

Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace and Annette Bening all appear in the Captain Marvel as well, which adds yet another superhero to Marvel’s ever expanding movie universe.

Bringing Marvel comic book characters to life has been movie gold for Disney, which saw Black Panther, the first involving an African-American superhero, rake in $700 million at the box office domestically this year while Avengers Infinity War pull another $678.8 in movie receipts, according to Box Office Mojo.

Disney is hoping for the same with Captain Marvel. DC was wildly successful with its lone female superhero Wonder Woman, portrayed by Gal Gadot. Last year, her stand-alone origins movie made $412 million domestically, easily outpacing its compilation Justice League movie, which made $229 million, per Box Office Mojo.