‘Sister Wives’ Star Slashes Home Price To Ready For Arizona Move, Per ‘Radar Online’

After two months on the market, Christine Brown, wife of Kody Brown and star of TLC’s Sister Wives, has slashed the price of her home by $26,000 as the family readies itself for a move to Flagstaff, Arizona reports Radar Online.

The family has reportedly spent $820,000 on the property for their new Arizona homes, reported Radar. Kody bought the land earlier this year and it is alleged the family will once again build four separate homes on the property.

The news site reported that the price of the home is now $649,000. The home initially went on the market for $675,000 on July 11, 2018.

The family purchased a large parcel of land in 2012 upon making a move to Las Vegas from Utah, where they fled after fearing arrest for practicing polygamy.

Christine purchased the home on August 21, 2012, for $443,315 as per the Radar report. She shares children Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truley.

Christine Brown’s home, according to Radar, has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The kitchen features “granite counter tops and two dishwashers.”

There is no listing for the homes occupied by sister wives Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown.

We’ve always said being a #sisterwife can help you become a better person because you really see your flaws so you can improve. Special thanks to #TLC and so many people for being there for us and supporting us while we improve. #SisterWives — Christine Brown (@rosecolored6) March 19, 2018

Kody Brown is legally married to Robyn Brown after divorcing first wife Meri Brown. He married Robyn in 2014 in order to legally adopt her three children from a prior marriage, Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna. The couple shares two children together, Solomon and Ariella.

Christine Brown’s sister-wife Janelle, who shares children Madison, Logan, Hunter, Gabriel, Garrison, and Savannah with Kody Brown, is named as the real estate agent for the home.

ICYMI: #SisterWives and the Brown family will be back on TLC for another season! https://t.co/mUxVKRPfWb — TLC Network (@TLC) March 19, 2018

Radar reported the following findings regarding the family’s new home purchases. Kody and wife Janelle’s parcel of land cost $170,000 for 2.42 acres. Kody and Robyn also put down $170,000 for 2.42 acres of land and the third parcel, which Kody shares with Meri, set them back $180,000 for 4.48 acres. Meri and Kody share one daughter, Mariah. Robyn and Kody are listed on another property, along with Christine, for 5.16 acres of land that set them back $300,000.

The family confirmed in a statement to People Magazine that they were relocating.

“As much as we’ve loved making our home and memories here in Las Vegas, we are excited to embark on a new adventure in Flagstaff, Arizona,” the Brown family said in a statement to People. “We are looking forward to cooler temperatures, the mountain air, scenic views and the slower lifestyle of Flagstaff.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC.