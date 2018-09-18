Donald Trump Didn’t Actually Want To Be President, Stormy Daniels Claims

Daniels has released a tell-all book about her alleged affair with Trump.

Donald Trump never actually wanted to be president, claims the adult film star who allegedly had an affair with Trump after the birth of his son.

In a new tell-all book, Stormy Daniels says that during the 2016 presidential election she spoke to former colleagues in disbelief over Trump’s surprise run. Though Trump had flirted with the idea of running for president several times in the past, political pundits did not regard him as a serious contender when he first entered. Even as Trump started out with wins in Republican primaries, many did not believe it could last. As CNBC noted, Stormy Daniels was particularly perplexed.

In the book, Full Disclosure, Daniels said she reacted in disbelief that Trump would go so far in his run for president.

“It will never happen, I would say,” she wrote. “He doesn’t even want to be president.”

The alleged affair between Daniels and Trump came to light months after he was elected, with reports noting that she was paid $130,000 to keep quiet about it. But Daniels did eventually share details, discussing how she came to meet Trump and giving a detailed description of their conversations, including one in which Trump compared the adult film star favorably to his daughter, Ivanka.

Daniels has now played a major role in the months after Trump’s election. She claims to have had an affair with Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in 2006 and later was given a $130,000 hush money payment from Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen. Another woman, Playboy model Karen McDougal, claims she had an affair with Trump during that same time frame.

Daniels is embroiled in a lawsuit to break free of the confidentiality agreement, and her lawyer is pressing to have Trump be forced to testify under oath. Cohen has since been convicted of a campaign finance violation for the payment to Daniels, and Trump was named as an unindicted co-conspirator in his guilty plea.

Stormy Daniels will likely continue stirring trouble for Donald Trump. The Guardian obtained a copy of her book, which makes other allegations against Trump, including that he offered to get her on The Apprentice and to rig the contest so she would advance. She also shared lurid details about the affair, including a detailed description of sensitive areas of Trump’s body.

Donald Trump has denied having an affair with Stormy Daniels, though has since admitted that he did know about the hush money payment and reimbursed Cohen for making the payment.