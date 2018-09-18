‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Busts Out The Scooter, Reveals She Sprained Ankle For Second Time

Shannon Beador is not having the best luck as of late.

As viewers have seen this season of the Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon Beador and her fellow cast mate, Tamra Judge, have been scooting around on medical scooters after both suffering foot injuries. And just after healing from her first injury on her left foot a few months ago, Beador recently admitted to fans that she has now injured her right foot.

Yesterday, the reality TV star took to her Instagram stories to share with fans that she fell victim to yet another injury.

“So I’m not the happiest person right now cause after my walk…this is what happened. You see that? You see that scooter? Yeah, I sprained my ankle,” Beador said as she panned the camera over to her scooter.

“I tore two ligaments and might have a small fracture in a bone,” she told fans. “I hurt my right foot now. Can’t drive.”

She also posted a photo on her Instagram page to share the extent of the injury with her fans. In the photo, the mother of three props her foot up on a pillow in her bedroom while her medical scooter is visible in the background of the photo. She explained to fans that her injury was the result of tripping on a stair though it is unclear whether or not it was at her home or elsewhere.

So far, the post has earned her quite a bit of attention with over 22,000 likes in addition to 1,600 comments. Many fans wished her well in her recovery while countless others made a little bit of a joke out of it.

“Try n stay positive!! It’s all good!! It’s just a speed bump in life tellin you to slow down a bit!! Given you time to think! Get well girl!”

“Aren’t you a tiny bit athletic…? My lord,” another fan joked.

“Oh gosh! I feel ya girl. I’m clumsy too. BTW you are awesome, you make me laugh every episode,” one more chimed in.

A few other housewives also took time to comment on Shannon’s photo including Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, who joked that instead of holding oranges in the TV show intro, she and Tamra Judges should hold up boots. Vicki Gunvalson also commented on the image, saying that at first glance, she thought the photo was from filming a few months ago.

Currently, Shannon’s divorce drama is playing out on the Real Housewives of Orange County.

Fans can catch new episodes on Monday evenings on Bravo.