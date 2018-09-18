Sandra Oh Snubbed For An Emmy And Fans Lash Out On Twitter

Sandra Oh was snubbed for an Emmy Award and fans lashed out on Twitter in support of their favorite from Killing Eve and Grey’s Anatomy.

Oh came close to making history at the Emmys as the first woman of Asian descent to win an Emmy in the lead actress category, in either comedy or drama, at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17.

The actress already made her mark as the first Asian woman to be nominated for her performance as MI-6 agent Eve Polastri in the BBC America series, Killing Eve.

Claire Foy, who was named this year’s winner in the category, acknowledged that she was surprised she won the category.

“This wasn’t supposed to happen,” Foy said when she accepted her first Emmy award.

“Sandra Oh, I just love ya,” she said in recognition of Oh’s talents.

Fans of the actress took to Twitter to vent their frustration on Oh’s snub, many feeling she was robbed of the acknowledgment she rightfully deserved.

I agree with Claire Foy. This was not supposed to happen. Sandra Oh was ROBBED. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/3T3RlcataS — Emmanuel Hapsis (@xcusemybeauty) September 18, 2018

Sandra Oh losing the Emmy is like Cristina Yang losing the Harper Avery all over again #GreysAnatomy #Emmys pic.twitter.com/5QyB3gWzOy — Melissa Briana (@melissaabrianaa) September 18, 2018

I loved Claire in The Crown but she has an award for that already and this was Sandra's moment! Even Claire gave her a shoutout! ???????? #SandraOh #Emmys pic.twitter.com/hc085oeIYn — Amanda Lee (@aleeworthington) September 18, 2018

Oh noted in an interview with Entertainment Tonight prior to the Emmy telecast that progress in the industry takes its time.

“Images are extremely important to the culture, and being a part of that image making, I take a great responsibility, and I’m very grateful for my job to be able to do so. I hope that the wave continues and we see real change,” she noted.

“But it’s also [important] to be patient, you know what I mean? Because change is slow and I don’t want people to ever give up on it,” Oh continued.

Killing Eve is Oh’s first lead role after making a career out of supporting roles, albeit some of the most important supporting roles in television history, including her portrayal of Dr. Cristina Yang on Grey’s Anatomy.

For that role, she was nominated in the supporting actress category five times between 2005 and 2009 but never took home a trophy.

Oh was up against formidable competition in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for the 70th Annual Emmy Awards, including Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid’s Tale, Foy for The Crown, Tatiana Maslany for Orphan Black, Keri Russell for The Americans, and Evan Rachel Wood for Westworld.

Following her nomination in July, Oh remarked to ET, “I feel tremendous gratitude and joy with this nomination. I am thrilled for [creator] Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s nomination and for the entire cast/crew of Killing Eve. I share this moment with my community. P.S. I think my mother at this moment may actually be satisfied.”