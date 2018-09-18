Trump Accuses China Of Meddling In U.S. Elections, Threatens Economic Retaliation For Counter Tariffs

American farmers, industrial workers, and ranchers are loyal to the POTUS, he claims, which is why China is targeting them, and therefore meddling in U.S. elections.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter today to attack China, accusing the country of meddling in U.S. elections and threatening economic retaliation to China’s counter tariffs, Reuters news agency reports.

Trump linked the issue of Chinese counter tariffs to supposed election meddling, alleging that the Chinese have “openly stated” that they are trying to sway American elections, for which he offered no proof, Reuters notes.

President Trump’s comments come after China vowed retaliation for the newest set of tariffs imposed by the United States.

China has openly stated that they are actively trying to impact and change our election by attacking our farmers, ranchers and industrial workers because of their loyalty to me. What China does not understand is that these people are great patriots and fully understand that….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2018

…..China has been taking advantage of the United States on Trade for many years. They also know that I am the one that knows how to stop it. There will be great and fast economic retaliation against China if our farmers, ranchers and/or industrial workers are targeted! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2018

According to The Hill, China promised to impose more tariffs on American goods and has thus far proposed or imposed tariffs on $110 billion of U.S. goods. This accounts to nearly all of China’s American imports.

“China has always emphasized that the only correct way to resolve the China-U.S. trade issue is via talks and consultations held on an equal, sincere and mutually respectful basis. But at this time, everything the United States does not give the impression of sincerity or goodwill,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang explained.

Although Shuang declined to give specifics, he said that China is strategizing over how exactly it will respond to tariffs imposed by President Trump.

Trump administration officials responded to Shuang’s statement, claiming that the U.S. is open to talks and willing to have constructive negotiations with the Chinese government.

The trade war President Trump has been escalating with China is now threatening to impact American farmers, industrial workers, ranchers, and the American consumer.

Numerous experts, politicians, and economists have been campaigning against and expressing concern over Trump’s trade hard-lining. Yet, the president has consistently and unequivocally refused to adapt, conform, or change his mind, displaying remarkable consistency, a consistency which could not only harm American economy but also have global repercussions, experts have warned.

China vows to retaliate over $200 billion Trump tariffs https://t.co/nY5VqgfCEb via @ReutersTV pic.twitter.com/S9eKClgT4t — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) September 18, 2018

For instance, 52 percent of more than 430 companies the American Chambers of Commerce in China surveyed reported slower customs clearance, increased inspections, and bureaucratic procedures, according to the Independent.

“Contrary to views in Washington, China can – and will – dig its heels in, and we are not optimistic about the prospect for a resolution in the short term. No one will emerge victorious from this counter productive cycle,” William Zarit, the organization’s chairman, said in a statement.

Furthermore, as the Inquisitr previously reported, influential Republican mega-donors, the Koch brothers, launched a multi-million-dollar campaign meant to counter Trump’s economic protectionism.

The market has reacted as well, CNBC notes, in fear that Trump will fully follow through with his trade hard-lining and impose more tariffs on Chinese goods.

The president’s most recent tweets indicate that will indeed be the case, and repercussions of the continually escalating U.S.-China trade war – which are two of the world’s biggest economies, according to the World Economic Forum – could be felt all over the globe.

But, not all hope is lost, according to Fawad Razaqzada of Forex.com who said, according to The Guardian, that China’s latest move is “measured and not over-aggressive,” and could, therefore, bring the United States back to the negotiating table.