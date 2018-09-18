Christian Man Comes Back To Life After Being Tortured And Beaten To Death By Mob, Claims Global Charity

'Some of his attackers must have been the most shocked of all.'

A pastor called Tilak who was savagely beaten to a bloody pulp by brutal Hindu extremists and left to die in a puddle of his own blood has miraculously come back to life, according to Christian charity Open Doors.

The Daily Express reports that the man from rural India upset his neighbors by attempting to convert them to Christianity.

Angered by his supposed incessant preaching, the neighbors allegedly reported Tilak to a gang of violent Hindu extremists.

The extremists were told that the pastor was perpetually trying to brainwash local families into welcoming Christ into their lives and into their hearts.

In their anger, the extremists claimed to have kidnapped the unsuspecting Christian. It’s alleged they tortured Tilak in an attempt to force the man of God into denouncing Christianity.

Despite the savagery and intensity of the torture, Tilak stood firm and refused to forsake his religion. It’s believed the extremists beat him to death for his unwavering belief and left his body to rot.

The families, which had already been converted to Christianity by Tilak, later collected his body and brought it back to their village.

They laid his body out in the hut and whilst they grieved, a miracle supposedly took place.

Slowly but surely, the pastor began to show signs of life. He began to breathe and his eyes slowly opened. Those present said it was a miracle and proved just how strong Tilak’s faith was.

Open Doors, a Christian charity which helps persecuted Christians across the globe, wrote on its website, “Some of the militants who had attacked Tilak were present when he came back to life – they must have been the most shocked of all.”

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

After his resurrection, Tilak faced a new challenge several months later when the militants returned to his village.

They threatened to torture the church leader and his family if they refused to leave the village at once.

Tilak told Open Doors, “I left the village with my family at once.”