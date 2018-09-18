‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Camryn Grimes And Hayley Erin Announce Exciting Joint Project!

Star of The Young and the Restless, Camryn Grimes (Mariah) and her former Y&R co-star and now General Hospital star, Hayley Erin (Kiki) made an exciting announcement last night during the Emmys.

The two starred together on the number one rated CBS Daytime soap from 2008 to 2010 when Erin portrayed Abby Carlton, and their friendship appears to have remained steady over the years. That led to their watch party last night for the awards ceremony, and during it, Grimes took to her Instagram story to give fans an update about their future.

“Hayley and I are watching the Emmys and talking about how many awards shows she’s going to go to because she’s on The Perfectionist. Pretty Little Liars. And, we decided that we are the new Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps.”

Grimes went to joke that she and Erin had the new gig so much in the bag that people could merely unfollow Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps and follow them instead. Erin said Grimes would be her forever wing woman.

Erin did point out the obvious, though. She said, “but then there’s also the whole element that you’re an Emmy award-winning actress, and I’m not.” Grimes replied, “yeah, I’m also not on Freeform, though.” Erin said, “but you’re, like, really good.” Grimes countered, “sure, but Freeform.”

Ultimately, Grimes established the Erin would serve the Michelle Williams role in their new partnership while Grimes be more like Busy Philipps.

While their joint announcement was fun, it was probably just a joke between two friends. However, if there’s a spot for another duo like Michelle Williams and Busy Phillips, these two could take it on.

A few months ago, they had a friendship anniversary. Erin took to Instagram to share a beautiful set of photos showing them appreciating each other’s company.

In late April, Grimes won the Daytime Emmy award for Oustanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series because of her excellent portrayal of Mariah in Genoa City. The win marked Grimes’s second time to take home a statute. In 2000, at the age of 10, Grimes became the youngest actress to ever win the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series. For that win, Grimes won for her portrayal of Cassie Newman, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick Newman’s (Joshua Morrow) daughter.

Currently, in Genoa City, Mariah is involved in a storyline with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), and Mariah isn’t sure if she can trust her girlfriend.

Erin has portrayed Kiki Jerome in Port Charles since 2015. She’s been announced for Freeform’s upcoming show, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, which debuts in 2019.

