‘Joker’ Full Cast & Crew Revealed By Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. has announced the full cast and crew of the upcoming Joker movie from director Todd Phillips, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the wildly popular DC Comics villain.

Comicbook.com revealed the news on September 18.

The news comes on the heels of actor Brett Cullen replacing Alec Baldwin in the role of Thomas Wayne. Baldwin stepped away from the role shortly after it was announced he would take on the role.

The Joker script called for Thomas Wayne to be a “cheesy and tanned businessman who is more in the mold of a 1980s Donald Trump,” noted The Hollywood Reporter.

Baldwin is citing “scheduling issues” as his reason for dropping out. But he also addressed the new take on Wayne. Baldwin tweeted that he had not “been hired to play a role in Todd Phillips’ JOKER as some Donald Trump manque. That is not happening.”

This version of the story will not likely be as family-friendly as some other DC comics films.

Due to its reported moments of intensity and violence in its script, the film will likely lean towards an R-rating.

Comicbook.com reported that Bradley Cooper has been announced as a producer, and there is confirmation of Robert De Niro joining the cast.

“Principal photography has begun on Warner Bros. Pictures’ Joker, starring Oscar nominee Joaquin Phoenix in the title role, alongside Oscar winner Robert De Niro, and directed, produced and co-written by Oscar nominee Todd Phillips,” Warner Bros. said in a press release as published by the news outlet.

“Joker centers around the iconic arch nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. Phillips’ exploration of Arthur Fleck (Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale,” the release continued.

“The film also stars Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Bill Camp (Red Sparrow, Molly’s Game), Frances Conroy (American Horror Story, Castle Rock), Brett Cullen (42, Narcos), Glenn Fleshler (Billions, Barry), Douglas Hodge (Red Sparrow, Penny Dreadful), Marc Maron (Maron, GLOW), Josh Pais (Motherless Brooklyn, Going in Style), and Shea Whigham (First Man, Kong: Skull Island).”

Joker director Todd Phillips shared the first official photo of leading man Joaquin Phoenix in his hair and wardrobe from the film on September 17.

In stark contrast to other versions of the comic book villain, this version of The Joker looks like a man who looks beaten, with slumped shoulders, and a wardrobe that looks to have come from a second-hand store.

Phoenix’s character name was also revealed alongside the pic – Arthur.

Just Jared also posted set photos to its official Instagram.

Joker is set for release October 4, 2019, and will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.