Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex, Prepping For First Royal Tour With Oceania Exhibition

Kensington Palace has announced that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will attend the opening of the Oceania exhibit in London to be put on at the Royal Academy of the Arts next week. Her attendance will be in preparation for her first major international tour with her husband Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, next month to Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji.

Per Express UK, the exhibition will open on September 25. Kensington Palace tweeted the news of the duchess’s attendance.

“The Duchess of Sussex will attend the opening of ‘Oceania’ at @RoyalAcademy on Tuesday 25th September. The Duchess will view exhibits from regions including New Zealand, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and Australia, which she and The Duke of Sussex will visit in October. #RAOceania.”

Oceania will feature “art marking Captain James Cook’s first voyage to the Pacific and will bring together 200 public and private works that will no doubt dazzle the duchess.” Other objects that are considered treasures to Pacific Islanders will also be part of the exhibition.

Art from Melanesia, Micronesia, and Polynesia, encompassing the vast Pacific region including New Guinea, Easter Island, Hawaii, and New Zealand will be exhibited, reported Hello! Magazine. Approximately 200 works in total will be part of the exhibit, spanning over 500 years.

The Duchess of Sussex will attend the opening of 'Oceania' at @RoyalAcademy on Tuesday 25th September. The Duchess will view exhibits from regions including New Zealand, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and Australia, which she and The Duke of Sussex will visit in October. #RAOceania pic.twitter.com/j6aiE9OLWR — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 18, 2018

The exhibit will also mark the 250th anniversary of the Royal Academy, which was first founded in 1768.

Aside from receiving a personal tour of the exhibition, Meghan will also meet the exhibition’s curators and artists and “descendants linked to the works displayed and view a short performance of Ngāti Rānana, a Māori cultural group.”

Meghan and Harry will be jetting off on a 16-day tour of Oceania starting on October 16. Part of their tour has been planned around the 2018 installment of the Invictus Games, taking place in Sydney this year.

The palace has not shared whether Prince Harry will accompany his wife to the exhibition’s opening, but it wouldn’t be the first time she steps out in a royal capacity on her own. Just yesterday, Meghan announced that she would be launching a charity cookbook to raise money for the many victims affected by the horrific Grenfell Tower fire last summer.

The cookbook, called Together, has been produced by the women at the Hubb Community Kitchen, based nearby the fallen tower, with their own recipes after they realized that cooking together as a community creates a sense of unity, as the Inquisitr previously reported.