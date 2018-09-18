Victoria Beckham Celebrates Brand’s 10-Year Anniversary With Her First London Fashion Week Show

Victoria Beckham has shared a sneak peak of her London Fashion Week show with her Instagram followers this Tuesday.

The former Spice Girl made her debut at LFW ten years after launching her brand. Beckham usually showcases her collections at New York Fashion Week, but this time she decided to celebrate her brand’s 10-year anniversary in London instead.

The VS Spring/Summer 2019 collection was on display at the Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac on Dover Street, and guests included her husband, soccer star David Beckham, and their four children—Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 7.

Posh Spice expressed her gratitude on social media by saying: “So grateful for the past 10 years. Thank u #TeamVB.”

Her husband David was equally proud, as he posted a picture of his kids sitting front row on Instagram, with the caption: “Proud of mummy x 10 years and what an amazing way to celebrate in London????????.. We are so proud of you @victoriabeckham.”

Victoria explained on a Facebook post why she decided to celebrate the brand’s tenth anniversary in London, saying she was “really happy to be able to celebrate this season back at home.”

According to her, the 2019 Spring/Summer collection featured fluid lines, plenty of print, and uncommon colors.

“It’s also a collection about choice – there are slender and wide trousers, midi and full-length skirts, eased shapes and fitted forms. Brocade and satin, tailoring and fluidity. There’s a lightness throughout, that feels modern. It’s about dressing not our woman, but our women – reflected in our cast this season, as well as embedded in the clothes,” the fashion designer said.

She chose British model Stella Tennant to open her collection. The 47-year-old model donned a relaxed white suit over a delicate lace top, which perfectly portrayed the look Beckham has created for her brand in the past decade.

The 250-people audience then got to witness first hand a string of elegantly-cut outfits strutting down the catwalk, and the show ended with Victoria herself navigating the marble staircase to take her bow.

“The stairs were a bit of a challenge. Actually I get more nervous every season, not less nervous, because the brand keeps getting bigger,” she told the Guardian.

Beckham has been a household name in the industry ever since she decided to ditch her singing career to pursue her fashion dreams. It has been rumored that the Spice Girls will be making a comeback in 2019 with a UK tour, but the Telegraph reported Posh Spice will not be joining.