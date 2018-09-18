Emily Ratajkowski Bares All In Topless Instagram Snap

Emily Ratajkowski is back at it again. Less than two days after posting a racy photo in a black thong, the 27-year-old model took to Instagram once again to post another revealing snap.

Late Monday, the model-actress shared a topless snap of herself lying in bed against white linen. The soft golden hour sun is reflected on her face, highlighting the beauty’s mysterious eyes and brows as she looks seductively into the camera. For the caption, she simply shared a selfie emoji. Because the photo left very little to the imagination, the “Blurred Lines” breakout star had to blur the bottom part of the picture to avoid violating Instagram’s guidelines, as the Daily Mail noted.

The snap garnered nearly 1 million likes and more than 4,000 comments since she posted it last night. The brunette bombshell is known for her revealing posts like the one shared on Saturday. In the snap, she showed herself in a full-length mirror while wearing only a black thong and a very small white shirt. The picture gained some immediate viral attention.

The model attended the Emmy after-party for Netflix Monday night at NeueHouse in Hollywood in a sheer black dress as she partied with the likes of Vanessa Hudgens, the Daily Mail noted.

Ratajkowski also recently turned heads at the Marc Jacobs Spring 2019 show in New York City. As the Inquisitr noted, the model and actress sat alongside rapper Nicki Minaj in the front row at the show and posed for pictures during the 90-minute delay for the show to start.

“While Emily is known for sexy red carpet glam and candid street style, the 27-year-old model took a step back from her usual personal style and walked right into a fashion-forward moment with confidence,” the report noted. “She sported an unusual, but chic ginormous rosette crop top that was draped to the floor, mirroring much of what Marc Jacobs debuted on the runway.”

Ratajkowski recently told Paper Magazine that she feels empowered by bikini and sensual photos, which is why she sees her Instagram page as a “sexy feminist magazine.”

“I think that the whole idea that because the body I was given might play into some patriarchal idea, I should be ashamed of it or be covering it up is ridiculous. I find empowerment in celebrating and sharing my sexuality. I think my body is beautiful and a lot of different bodies are beautiful,” she said.