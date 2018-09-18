‘Southern Charm’ Cast Members Thomas Ravenel And Ashley Jacobs Are Back Together, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Thomas Ravenel can't seem to quit Ashley Jacobs.

Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs are reportedly back together just one month after confirming their breakup.

According to a September 17 report from Radar Online, the Southern Charm couple were together throughout this past weekend as they braved the storm deemed Hurricane Florence at Ravenel’s Daniel Island home.

“Ashley spent the whole weekend with Thomas while the hurricane hit around them,” an insider dished. “They are back together now!”

During their time together, Jacobs reportedly shared a number of photos and videos on her social media pages, including a clip with Ravenel’s two kids, four-year-old Kensington and two-year-old Saint Julien, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Kathryn Dennis.

“Thomas has never been able to fully breakup with Ashley, he just can’t give up on her,” the insider snitched to Radar Online. “Even though he was so mad she was dating other people, they have spent so much time together and they are in a totally twisted love affair!”

Following Jacobs’ announcement regarding the end of her relationship with Ravenel last month, the reality star and nurse was spotted out and about with several other men. However, at the same time, sightings of her and Ravenel were reported and ultimately, she and the former politician ended up back together.

Below are a couple of the latest photos shared of Ashley Jacobs and Thomas Ravenel.

Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs caused a stir with their co-stars throughout the fifth season of Southern Charm after Jacobs unleashed a verbal attack on his children’s mother, Kathryn Dennis, during a cast trip and labeled her an “egg donor.”

Although Ravenel confirmed to his fans and followers that he would not be returning to the Bravo TV reality series for a sixth season, Jacobs does want to be featured on Season 6 and released a statement to People magazine earlier this month in hopes of being asked back.

“I wish they had the decency to contact me and give me a chance. Because I would like to have a redemption story, the same way Kathryn [Dennis] did. I’m not going to fight and I’m not going to play dirty. I’m going to smile and be nice. I’d like to give viewers the chance to see another side of me,” she explained.

At the time of the interview, Jacobs confirmed that while she hadn’t been fired from the show, she also hadn’t heard from the network in regard to a potential return.