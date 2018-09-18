‘This Is Us’ Star Mandy Moore Wears Dream Dress To Emmys, Chronicles Exciting Night With NBC Family

Mandy Moore looked amazing in her gorgeous dress at the Emmys.

This Is Us star Mandy Moore headed to the 2018 Emmy Awards on Monday night looking exquisite on the red carpet. The event that took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles also included her co-stars from the NBC hit show that she dearly calls “family.”

The actress was so excited to be wearing what she called her “dream dress” that she took to her Instagram to post photos as she was getting ready to walk out the door. She also chronicled on video the exciting night she had. Her black-and-gold custom Rodarte number sparkled the whole night. The plunging neckline and figure-hugging design appeared to be made perfectly for Mandy Moore. She was full of joy as she thanked her dream team for making her night special.

Moore completed her ensemble with black strappy sandals, a pair of dangling diamond earrings, and a matching bracelet. She left her brunette locks flowing loosely down her shoulders for the night but added in soft curls to prompt a wavy style to her hair.

Her makeup was downplayed a bit so as not to outshine her gorgeous dress, according to Allure. They talked to makeup artist Jenn Streicher as she explained the process she took to create Mandy Moore’s monochromatic look. The bronze tones on her face, along with the burnt orange and burgundy smoky eye color, created quite a flawless look as she headed down the red carpet.

I have a @ChapStick Total Hydration Moisture + Tint on hand at all times and my Emmy’s look is no exception. Tonight’s choice? Pink Nude. #ad #ChapStickPlease #SkincareForLips pic.twitter.com/nlSiwlkj6v — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) September 18, 2018

Mandy headed to the Emmys with her best friend, Raina Penchansky, not her fiancé Taylor Goldsmith. He is currently on tour with his band Dawes and was unable to walk the red carpet with his girl. However, her BFF stepped up to the plate. It doesn’t look like she was complaining at all to take over that job either.

The 34-year-old actress/singer videotaped the ride to the Emmys and also as she and Raina took their seats in the auditorium. You could see her on-screen daughter, Chrissy Metz, sitting beside them, as well as the rest of the “fam” as she calls them.

Mandy Moore looks absolutely gorgeous on the #Emmy Red Carpet. #ThisIsUs (????: Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/yOll4ZATHl — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 17, 2018

Mandy Moore also revealed who she had at home waiting for her as the night ended. As part of her Instagram story, the This Is Us star ended her Emmys night by going home to three furry members of her family. You can see her pooch and two kitties all curled up on her bed as she wrote, “Nothing more glamorous than coming home to this.”

Catch Mandy Moore and the rest of the amazing cast on the Season 3 premiere of NBC’s This Is Us on Tuesday, September 25.