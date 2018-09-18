Stormy Daniels Says Donald Trump Promised To ‘Cheat’ To Score Her An ‘Apprentice’ Win

Not only did Donald Trump allegedly offer adult film actress, Stormy Daniels, a spot on his then-NBC hit television show The Apprentice, but he also allegedly offered to cheat to allow her to advance in the competition alleges Daniels in her new book.

The book titled Full Disclosure, alleges that Trump would allow Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, to move ahead of the other contestants on the series via his assistance.

“We’ll figure out a way to get you the challenges beforehand,” Daniels quoted Trump about his Apprentice game plan, reported The Guardian.

“And we can devise your techniques,” he allegedly continued.

Daniels continued her version of events in the book by stating, “He was going to have me cheat, and it was 100 percent his idea.”

The Apprentice and its spinoff series starring celebrities titled The Celebrity Apprentice were competition reality series’ where Trump oversaw the players which took part in business-focused challenges.

A person’s success in these challenges would allow them to move forward and in the end, win a lucrative job managing a business for him.

At the end of a challenge, after being reviewed by a panel that at times included children Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Trump Jr., Trump fired the worst performer of that week. It delivered at the time, huge ratings for NBC.

Stormy Daniels' tell-all book on Trump: salacious detail and claims of cheating https://t.co/nUEu0XI4pF — The Guardian (@guardian) September 18, 2018

Stormy Daniels claims she and Trump had sex in 2006, not long after the birth of his son Barron Trump with wife Melania. Trump has categorically denied the affair.

Just prior to the 2016 presidential election, Daniels was reportedly offered $130,000 by then-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen as a hush money payment alongside an NDA so Daniels would not speak of her alleged affair with the millionaire businessman.

The Guardian reported that Daniels was offered the cash to buy the rights to her story, which she planned to sell to the media.

Daniels had already been threatened once, years earlier, and warned never to tell the story about Trump. She claims that a man approached her while she was putting her young daughter in her car seat and told her to stay silent about her affair with Trump.

In April of this year, Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for Stormy Daniels, unveiled a sketch on The View of the man the porn star says threatened her to keep quiet about the alleged sexual affair with Trump and offered a $100,000 award for anyone who identified the culprit.

“His face is burned in my memory,” Daniels said during the appearance, as reported by The New York Post.

“I was really rattled. It just never left me.”

Cohen now faces multiple fraud charges in court. He has implicated the president regarding campaign finance violations that include the hush money payment to Daniels.

Full Disclosure will be available for purchase beginning October 2.