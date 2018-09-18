Roseanne Barr Admits She’s ‘Not 100 Percent Sure’ How Her Character Dies On ‘The Conners’

The former ABC star backpedals after spoiling her character's potential fate.

Roseanne Barr seemingly spoiled The Conners, but now she appears to be backpedaling a bit. The longtime ABC star, who was recently fired by the network for her bad Twitter behavior, appeared with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach at the Saban Theatre for an event titled “Is America a Forgiving Nation?” Barr spoke at the event hours after it was reported that she spoiled the fate of her character on upcoming Roseanne spinoff.

Roseanne Barr broke down in tears as she talked about the cancelation of her hit sitcom and the toll the ordeal has taken on her.

“It physically defeated me, and I was just leveled,” Barr said, per the Los Angeles Times. “It was so depressing, like a death.”

Barr also once again confirmed that she has no plans to watch The Conners, ABC’s upcoming Roseanne spinoff that will feature all of her former co-stars, and that she will instead relocate to Israel to study Judaism.

John Goodman, who plays patriarch Dan Conner on the ABC sitcom, has hinted in interviews that the Roseanne Conner character will be killed off in The Conners, recently telling The Sunday Times his character will “be mopey and sad because his wife’s dead.”

Barr revealed that she that she had been told by “spies” that her character would die of an opioid overdose, but then added a disclaimer.

“I’m not 100 percent sure, but my spies there, they said that. The whole thing is just so sad. It’s all so sad. I’m just gonna keep on, having a great life.”

Barr, who admitted it was hard returning to TV 20 years after the original Roseanne, also downplayed a potential return to television on a network that’s not ABC.

“I don’t know — I’m 66. I’m kind of old. I feel old,” the former Roseanne star said, adding that she will focus on writing for now.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, Roseanne Barr recently talked about her iconic character’s passing in an interview with Brandon Straka on his show, #WalkAway, saying, “They had her die of an opioid overdose.”

In the YouTube interview taped last week, Barr blasted producers for killing off her character in such a way, calling it cruel and “an insult” to longtime fans of the original Roseanne series. Barr revealed it had been her idea to have her character become addicted to opioids to treat her chronic knee pain, a story arc that played out in the Season 10 Roseanne episode, “Netflix & Pill.” But the fallen ABC star said he never expected her character to succumb to her addiction.

“It’s so cynical and horrible — she should have died as a hero,” Barr said.

ABC has not yet commented on Roseanne Barr’s possible spoiler of The Conners. The Roseanne offshoot premieres Tuesday, Oct. 16 on ABC.