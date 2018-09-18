‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoiler Preview: Bill Refuses To Let Thorne Have A Say In His Son’s Life [Video]

“I’m so happy for little Will. He’s going to have a new step-dad.”

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, September 18, 2018 reveal that Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) and Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) engagement won’t be received well by Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Pam, on the other hand, has no such reservations and will be thrilled at the news. Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) tries to convince his boss of the best route to take, according to the Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video.

Justin Tells Bill His Best Option

At the onset of the custody battle, Justin was quite frank with Bill and let him know that his chances at winning this particular court case were slim. Then, Bill and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) drew close again. When Justin heard that she would talk to Katie on his behalf, he was over the moon.

“The best option is for Brooke to convince Katie not to go through with this case.”

The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video shows that Justin makes it clear to Bill that his best option is still for Brooke to convince her sister that sole custody should not be an option for her. Another alternative that Justin has brought up in the past was mediation, which Bill shot down.

However, Bill jeopardized his whole case when he kissed Brooke and Justin lambasted him for it. The lawyer knows that Bill’s recent history with his kids could be used as ammunition against him in court. Thus, it makes sense that he would prefer to avoid the whole courtroom scenario. Can Brooke get through to Katie before the hearing?

Pam Is Excited About The Engagement

“I’m so happy for little Will. He’s going to have a new step-dad.”

Pam’s joy is palpable in the preview clip. She is happy that Will (Finnegan George) is going to have a male father-figure in his life. Of course, it certainly helps that Thorne is her nephew and can do no wrong as far as this doting aunt is concerned.

Bill Rages On Bold and the Beautiful

“There is no way in hell I’m going to let Thorne have a say in my son’s life!”

Bill hears about the engagement and he is livid. Katie will tell Bill the news and it seems as if her ex-husband is not holding back. It is already common knowledge that he hates the Forresters. When he hears that one will be raising his son, he will blow his top. Tune in to see Bill’s reaction on Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.