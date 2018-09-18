‘Westworld’ Star Thandie Newton Refers To God As ‘She’ During Emmy Award Acceptance Speech

Actress Thandie Newton took home the Emmy for Outstanding Support Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Maeve in Westworld, and gave an acceptance speech to remember, reports E! News.

Newton took to the stage wearing a long pink halter-neck gown with an over-the-shoulder train. Her hair was pulled back into a low bun and she paired the dress with silver sandals, earrings, and rings. Her speech was sweet and touching as she thanked her loved ones and the cast and crew of Westworld.

She started by thanking god, causing a flurry of laughs as she did so.

“I don’t even believe in god but I’m going to thank her tonight.”

She continued, “I am so blessed. I am so blessed…To work with the people that I have gotten to work with. The cast and crew of—I can’t believe I’m here—the cast and crew of Westworld, I love you all so much.”

Newton then went on to mention her daughter and wish her a happy 18th birthday.

“My family, my daughter Ripley turns 18 today and I get to guide you and love you and protect you, which is my north star. I love you so much, baby. Thank you, thank you for this.”

Stars of The Handmaid’s Tale Elisabeth Moss and Samira Wiley handed Newton her award before she walked off stage and returned to her seat.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The other actresses running against Newton for Outstanding Support Actress in a Drama Series included Alexis Bledel from The Handmaid’s Tale, Lena Headey of Game of Thrones, Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things, Ann Dowd from The Handmaid’s Tale, Vanessa Kirby of The Crown, and Yvonne Strahovski from The Handmaid’s Tale.

Last year’s winner was actress Ann Dowd, who plays Aunt Lydia from The Handmaid’s Tale.

Although Newton was the only Westworld nominee to win an Emmy, many of her other co-stars also received nominations. Evan Rachel Wood was nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Dolores Abernathy, Ed Harris was nominated for Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role as The Man in Black, Jeffrey Wright was also nominated for Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Bernard Lowe, Jimmi Simpson was nominated for Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role as William, and John Papsidera was nominated for Casting for a Drama Series. The entire series received a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series.