Mac Miller Fans Criticize Emmys for In Memoriam Snub

While the Television Academy took time to pay tribute during an emotional in memoriam to entertainment professionals who died in the last 12 months, including Anthony Bourdain, Aretha Franklin, Burt Reynolds and even Sen. John McCain, it made no mention of Mac Miller.

The snub didn’t sit well with his fans, who promptly took to social media to point out their disappointment over the Emmys leaving out the 26-year-old rapper, who died on Sept. 7, People reported.

“Mac Miller wasn’t worth mentioning? Wow. Hollywood is trash,” one Twitter user wrote, while another added, “can’t believe that Mac Miller was not included in the emmys memorium for people lost this year when many singers/songwriters were included.

“How can the emmys include John McCain but not Mac Miller for the in memoriam,” yet another Twitter user added.

As People pointed out, one fan wrote that the snub is particularly surprising considering that Miller starred in his own MTV2 reality show, Mac Miller and the Most Dope Family, for two seasons in 2013-2014.

Y’all forgot to pay respects to Mac Miller in the memoriam ???????? #Emmys2018 pic.twitter.com/AcdinJ8UtQ — Mostlybirden (@mostlybirden) September 18, 2018

“Honestly it’s shady they didn’t put Mac Miller in the In Memoriam part of the Emmys like he had his own show smh,” the tweet reads.

Other fans also pointed out that, besides Miller, the Emmys also snubbed Swedish DJ Avicii, who died in April, noting that the Emmys “missed some greats.”

@TheEmmys what about Mac Miller and Avicii? You missed some greats. — Rachel Berk (@veryhungrygal) September 18, 2018

Miller’s ex-girlfriend, Ariana Grande, skipped the 2018 Emmys last night, citing the need to focus on herself, E! Online reported.

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend. She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

Set to a rendition of Franklin performing Amazing Grace, Tina Fey introduced the memorial segment of the show held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

“Tonight, we celebrate the lives of some people who have been our very good friends… to work in TV is a privilege. We challenge your assumptions. We gently deliver bad news. We feel a responsibility to always tell you the truth,” Fey said, the Daily Mail reported.

Among those honored were Anthony Bourdain, Burt Reynolds, Robert Guillame, Reg E. Cathey, David Cassidy, Harry Anderson, Bernie Casey, Della Resse, Jim Nabors, Jerry Van Dyke, Alan O’Neill, Jackson Odell, Vanessa Marquez, Bill Daily, John Mahoney and Charlotte Rae, among others.