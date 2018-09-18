Chrissy Teigen Claps Back Perfect Response At Body-Shamer While At the 2018 Emmy Awards

Mother-of-two Chrissy Teigen attended the 2018 Emmy Awards with husband and singer John Legend last night where she was body-shamed by a Twitter user, reports E! News.

While at the ceremony, a Twitter user wrote, “I’m asking this with the utmost respectful, but is @chrissyteigen pregnant again?”

Teigen recently gave birth to her second child, son Miles Theodore Stephens, in May. In typical Teigen fashion, she clapped back at the Twitter user, writing “I just had a baby but thank you for being soooo respectful” in response.

Her fans loved the attitude with one commenting, “I love how Chrissy is tweeting clap backs from the Emmys,” and another writing, “If I look that good 4 months after giving birth…I actually don’t know how to finish that sentence. I pray to GOD I look that good 4 months after giving birth.”

The Lip Sync Battle host had trouble conceiving and the couple relied on IVF for both of their pregnancies. Their first child, two-year-old Luna Simone Stephens, was conceived through a frozen embryo transfer and baby Miles was later conceived the same way.

I just had a baby but thank you for being soooo respectful https://t.co/N9ZxZ35Zze — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 18, 2018

Teigen previously revealed that the couple froze 20 embryos in total and that only three were found viable after being genetically tested. However, the first embryo did not implant, which Teigen commented on, as per E! News.

“The first little girl didn’t work, and then the second is Luna,” she confirmed.

After giving birth to Luna in 2016, Teigen told People that returning to her pre-baby body was not one of her priorities.

“I just wanted to feel good and feel energetic. I’m still at that point [after having then-5-week-old Luna] where I can’t work out, which is awesome, because it’s like, ‘Sorry … I can’t!'”

Since Miles has come into the world, the family of four has been busy traveling, releasing cookbooks, and sharing all of the little details and triumphs of their lives with their fans on social media. Last week, Teigen posted a count down to the release of her second cookbook, Cravings: Hungry for More, which is released today. The 100 recipes are perfect for busy parents and cooks looking to simplify their meals without sacrificing flavor.

Teigen also recently revealed that people have been saying her last name wrong. She wrote on Twitter, “Gave up a long time ago. last name is tie-gen not tee-gen.”

On the red carpet at the Emmy’s, Legend told Guiliana Rancic, “I think for consistency, we’re going with tee-gen, but tie-gen is the official, authentic Norwegian name.”