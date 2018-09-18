Despite her expected appearance at the 2018 Emmy Awards on Monday night, 25-year-old Ariana Grande decided to stay home in New York with her fiance, Pete Davidson, instead.

As reported by People, photos of the seating in the Microsoft Theater auditorium made the rounds over the weekend and very definitely showed the singer’s name and photo on a seat.

“Contrary to reports, Ariana will not be attending the Emmys tonight,” her team told the publication. “Pete has also opted to not attend to be with her in New York.”

The Emmy’s were held just 10-days after her ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, died of a drug overdose on September 7. During the fall out from his death, Grande was forced to close the comments section on her Instagram posts when people started pointing the finger of blame for his overdose at her, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Miller was just 26-years old at the time of his death.

Aside from Miller’s passing, Grande has had plenty of trauma in the past year. Following the horrific terrorist attack that took place during her concert at the Manchester Stadium in May 2017, Grande has been dealing with severe anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. The attack killed 22 people, with a further 500 injured.

Her team added that Grande needs some time away from the spotlight.

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend. She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

Grande took to her Instagram account just a day after Miller’s death to share a black and white photo of the rapper and has repeatedly expressed her sadness at the news of his passing.

“I adored you from the day I met you when I was nineteen and I always will. I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. I’m so mad, I’m so sad I don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. I hope you’re okay now. rest,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Grande’s brother, Frankie Grande, also wrote an emotional letter praising Miller for the wonderful man he was to the singer.