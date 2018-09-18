Sofia Richie Shows Off Her Abs In Instagram Mirror Selfie

Sofia Richie took to Instagram late Monday to share a photo of herself posing in front of the mirror, flashing her toned abs. In the snap, the 20-year-old model is playfully sticking her tongue out while winking.

Richie appears to be posing in a hotel bathroom, judging by the little shampoo bottle and hotel-style towels seen in the background. The youngest daughter of Lionel Richie is wearing mid-waisted jeans that sit right below her belly button and, to complete her look, she is wearing a long black jacket that closes at the chest, leaving her mid section bare.

The post racked up nearly 40,000 likes and 170 comments in under an hour. Over the weekend, Richie was seen out on a movie date with boyfriend Scott Disick, 35, in Calabasas, the Daily Mail reported. Richie flaunted her thin, muscular legs in a pair of black leggings as Disick opted for a navy tracksuit and a white sweatshirt, which, according to his Instagram, is new.

Sofia has recently refused to discuss her relationship with reality television star Disick, whom she has been dating for a little over a year now and who has three children with Kourtney Kardashian, the Daily Mail noted. But earlier this month, Richie talked about the relationship with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald.

“We are very happy, very lovey dovey,” Richie said, according to the Australian publication. “We are best friends and that is mainly the strongest connection we have. We have always had that best friend connection and from there it has really worked out. I am so happy.”

Richie also discussed her career and professional goals. She told The Herald that while she loves modeling, her ultimate goal is to become a designer. She also considers pursuing a career in music, following in her father’s footsteps. She has, after all, taken singing lessons and played the piano since she was a child, but she is still unsure.

“But it’s a lot of pressure, my dad is a really respected soul singer and I feel like that is a lot of responsibility. To take it on, I’d have to do it 100 per cent and I’m not ready to do that,” the model told The Herald. “I don’t want people to think I am trying to burn down my dad’s hard work… I have to try and find my own way… But I can also never get away from the fact my dad is Lionel Richie either.”