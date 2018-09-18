Spider Blamed For Creepy Nursery Rhyme That Haunted Woman At Night

The creepy recording of a children’s nursery rhyme being played several times in the middle of the night has haunted a woman from Bramford Road in Ipswich, United Kingdom. Investigators now say that they have solved the mystery.

The distant rendition of the nursery rhyme “It’s Raining, It’s Pouring” has been waking up the woman, and her two children almost every night for about a year. The sound would go away and then come back another day.

The woman, who refused to be named, said she had no idea where the sound was coming from and admitted that the threatening undertone of the song frightened her. She also said that it left her wondering if she was imagining things.

She told the BBC that the first time she heard the sound, she thought it was the most terrifying thing ever.

I went cold and felt sick, and thought ‘what on earth was that?’

After several months of being tormented by the mysterious sound, she finally decided to report this to the Ipswich Borough Council.

On Monday, the sound of the rhyme played again, waking up the woman as it played every two to three minutes. The woman then called the Ipswich Borough Council to report the noise that other residents had also heard.

Ian Waldie / Getty Image

The council’s rapid response team then sprang into action and helped the woman investigate where the noise was coming from. They finally tracked the sound down to an industrial area at the neighboring Farthing Road estate. The nursery rhyme was playing through a loudspeaker.

The loudspeaker was set up to deter trespassers. It was connected to a motion sensor that would set off a sound that would scare off unwelcome guests.

It turned out that a spider was walking around the sensor cameras causing the speaker to go off frequently. A council officer who was sent to investigate said that they found the arachnid on a camera linked to the alarm.

“Every time the spider went across the CCTV it set off the alarm,” he said. “We apologize to everyone that has made us aware they were affected – the alarm’s intention was never to have affected the residents.

A spokesman from the site said that the sound is supposed to be heard only by people on the premises, but it appeared that they have turned the sound up too loudly.

A lower alarm volume was tested on Tuesday and the woman said she could no longer hear the nursery rhyme that haunted her for months.