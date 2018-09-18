‘Attack On Titan’ Season 3 Episode 9 Spoilers: Biggest Titan Defeated, Armin’s Titan Transformation Hinted!

Will Armin Arlert succeed to control his Titan power like Eren?

Attack on Titan Season 3 Episode 9, which is currently available at Chia-Anime, started with the Scout Regimen led by Erwin Smith making plans to take down Rod Reiss. Rod Reiss’ Titan transformation is believed to be bigger than the Colossal Titan. However, due to its body and weight, it’s unable to walk and must crawl across the ground.

Before Rod Reiss reached Orvud District, one Military Police officer suggested that they should start evacuating the citizens to Wall Sina. However, Erwin told them that no one will leave Orvud District since they will be using the people as baits to lure Rod Reiss. The Military Police disagreed at first, but after hearing the explanation from Hange Zoe, they decided to follow Erwin’s plan.

The Survey Corps learned that Rod Reiss is an abnormal Titan after Eren tried to use the power of the Founding Titan against him. On the top of the wall where they are waiting for Rod Reiss, Erwin and the Military Police positioned cannons. Hange and the others also filled barrels with gunpowder that will be used to immobilize their target.

As expected, Erwin once again decided to use Eren’s Titan power to accomplish their mission. Before they fought Rod Reiss, Erwin reminded Historia that she is set to become the new queen. Historia told Erwin about her condition. Attack on Titan Season 3 Episode 9 revealed that Historia’s condition was to let her join the fight against his father.

In celebration of the recent release of Attack on Titan Season 3, we will be hosting this giveaway along with our friends at @Crunchyroll. Special Attack on Titan Giveaway! https://t.co/rkwSBOwAub. (Giveaway ends 9/28!) #KTfamily #AttackOnTitan #ShingekiNoKyojin — KOEI TECMO AMERICA (@KoeiTecmoUS) September 12, 2018

Erwin was hesitant at first, but he has no choice but to let the queen take part in their mission. When Rod Reiss came close enough to the wall, the Military Police started firing their cannons which only have minimal effect on the enemy. Erwin’s main plan started when Rod Reiss climbed the wall. The Survey Corps on the left and right side of the wall led by Hange and Levi launched attacks to immobilize Rod Reiss.

Eren immediately transformed into a Titan and carried a net filled with barrels of gunpowder. Erwin ordered Eren to throw the barrels of gunpowder inside the mouth of Rod Reiss. Erwin’s plan proved to be a success as Rod Reiss’ Titan body exploded. Historia and the Survey Corps are tasked to destroy the chunk of meats that are about the hit the Orvud District. Historia landed the finishing blow, and she later informed the people that she’s the new ruler inside the wall.

Meanwhile, Levi saw his uncle, Kenny Ackerman, with a burnt face and a body full of blood. Levi realized that there is no longer a point in arresting Kenny since he is about to die. The preview for Attack on Titan Season 3 Episode 10 featured a flashback of Levi and Kenny. It also gives a major hint about Armin Arlert’s first Titan transformation.