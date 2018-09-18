Jill Zarin Of ‘RHONY’ Mourns The Death Of Her Dog, Ginger

The 14-year-old chihuahua had several ailments, including metastatic cancer.

Bravolebrity Jill Zarin lost her husband of 18 years, Bobby Zarin, to cancer at the beginning of 2018, and now she has had to put one of her cherished pets to sleep.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star, who has made guest appearances on the show during its last two seasons, revealed over the weekend that her beloved chihuahua, Ginger, was gone.

On Instagram, Zarin said that she had spent the last few days of the pup’s life locked up all alone in her apartment in order to spend every one of Ginger’s final moments with her, and her other two dogs, Bossi and Chicken. She said that she didn’t even go to any of the New York Fashion Week shows, and also stayed off of social media during the very sad time.

“I know this is Ginger’s time to go be with her Daddy,” she wrote about her late husband. “He left her here for me to help me so I wouldn’t be alone. Bobby knows I am ok and we can’t let her suffer.”

Zarin then explained all of the serious health issues that the tiny 14-year-old dog faced during the last six months of her life — she had suffered a stroke, was going blind, almost drowned twice, and had metastatic cancer.

Paul Zimmerman / Getty Images for Women's Health

“She will be surrounded with love from us and all of you who have prayed for her and my family,” she said, “and I will never be able to repay the favor, but know how grateful we are.”

On the night of Monday, September 17, Zarin posted a video montage to Instagram, set to music, of some of her favorite photographs featuring Ginger.

“We love you so much, but knowing that you will be with daddy brings us peace,” she wrote, again alluding to her Bobby. “You will always be with me, my sweet Ginger. I love you.”

The 54-year-old told People that she chose to put Ginger down because she didn’t want the pup to have to suffer any longer. Her longtime veterinarian, Dr. Cindy Bressler, performed the heartbreaking procedure.

“I know it’s the right thing to do, but I’m just so sad,” the Bravo personality told the magazine. “I’m inconsolable.”

Zarin said that Ginger was “feisty” and “independent” in her heyday, and that she loved running around.

“She loved Bobby the most,” Zarin told People. “Ginger was Bobby’s dog. When it came to Ginger, he melted for her.”