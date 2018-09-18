‘Game Of Thrones’ Wins Emmy For Outstanding Drama Series

Fans cheered Monday night as HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones took the Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series. While the show’s most recent seventh season has received much criticism from fans and critics, it still managed to take the spotlight, The Verge reports.

The newest season may have received some raised eyebrows at its sometimes hard-to-understand plot turns and unclear dialogues, but the heart of the story was not lost to the Academy of Television Voters who determine the recipients of the awards. Game of Thrones beat its largest competitor, The Handmaid’s Tale, as well as other top runners including The Crown, This Is Us, Stranger Things, Westworld, and The Americans.

“Writing for these actors behind us is the honor of a lifetime,” GOT co-creator David Benioff said onstage.

The show and its actors were also nominated for a number of other awards, The Verge says, including Peter Dinklage, who took home the Outstanding Supporting Actor award. This was apparently Dinklage’s third Emmy win and seventh nomination. Upon acceptance of his award, Dinklage lamented the coming end to the show after next season.

Bend the knee.#GameofThrones has won 9 #Emmys this year continuing its reign with more #Emmys than any other scripted series. pic.twitter.com/enc1sn5vhC — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) September 18, 2018

“It was very sad. This is not only a great TV show to be a part of but it was an enormous family to be a part of,” Dinklage said of the final day of shooting.

Other actors in the series who earned nominations included showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, actress Lena Headey, and actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

In an announcement shared to the official Game of Thrones Twitter page, GOT apparently won nine Emmys so far this year. “Bend the knee,” the message is captioned so fittingly.

In total, Game of Thrones has earned 130 Emmy nominations since its beginning, says The Verge. The show has also had its fair share of wins in past seasons. In fact, the show was nominated for Outstanding Drama six years in a row, with two of those nominations becoming wins. The 2017 awards year was a change in pace as the show did not win any big titles, but its new award Monday night restarts the trend. The show is scheduled to release one final eighth season in fall 2019, which will be its last shot for a win at the Emmys.

Send a raven.#GameofThrones returns to @HBO for its eighth and final season in 2019: https://t.co/FpWV0O0L9i — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) January 4, 2018

In a pinned tweet at the top of the Game of Thrones page, HBO announces the return of the show next year for its final eighth season. The page states that there will be only six episodes, and doesn’t specify a premiere date.