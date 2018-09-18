‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Farah Fath Reveals The Date Mimi Lockhart Returns To Salem

Days of Our Lives fans haven’t seen Farah Fath’s sassy character, Mimi Lockhart, in Salem for a decade, but all of that is about to change.

According to a Sept. 17 report by Soap Hub, actress Farah Fath has finally revealed the exact date when viewers will see her reprise the role of her former fan favorite character, Mimi Lockhart, and it’s sooner than you think.

Fath, who also previously starred on One Life To Live, will come home to Salem on October 5. As many fans will remember, Farah had some very dramatic storylines during her time on the soap opera as Mimi. She also had a big love story.

Mimi Lockhart was Bell Black’s best friend. The two girls went to high school together, and were in the same friend group with Shawn Brady, Philip Kiriakis, and Chloe Lane. The gang often found themselves in interesting situations, but once high school was over the drama really kicked in.

Days of Our Lives fans watched as Mimi eventually met and fell in love with Rex Brady. The couple’s relationship was stable and going well when the character found out she was pregnant. Being young and not ready for motherhood, Mimi decided to have an abortion and not tell Rex about the pregnancy. This proved to be a huge mistake.

When Rex eventually found out about the terminated pregnancy, he was appalled at Mimi and ended their relationship. He left Salem and broke Mimi’s heart.

Later, after Shawn and Belle broke up, Mimi sunk her hooks into Shawn, and the two got married. However, that didn’t last long. Belle and her husband Philip had decided to have a child together via in vitro fertilization, while Shawn and Mimi were going to use a surrogate to have their own baby.

Somehow the eggs were fertilized with the wrong specimens and Belle ended up pregnant with Shawn’s child, while Mimi’s surrogate was carrying her baby with Philip.

Shawn and Belle eventually got back together and raised their daughter, Claire, while Mimi and Philip decided to give their child up for adoption. Mimi left Salem and has not been seen since.

However, Days of Our Lives will find out what Mimi Lockhart has been up to next month when the character returns, likely to interact with her mother, Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans), who is recently back in Salem and has dropped a baby bombshell on Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo).

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.