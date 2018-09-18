‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: The Plan To Save Marlena, Hope Has Doubters

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that there will be a lot of drama surrounding two of Salem’s most beloved female characters, Marlena and Hope.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, there will be a race to save Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). Although Days of Our Lives fans watched Marlena’s life support be removed on Monday, and wake up from her coma as if by miracle, things are not what they seem to be.

It looks like Marlena’s husband, John Black (Drake Hogestyn), has concocted a plan the switch his wife, who is still in a coma and on life support, with her doppelganger, Hattie Adams (Also Deidre Hall). Now, Hattie is helping John out as she pretends to be Marlena yet again.

The entire situation comes after Marlena’s daughter, Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison), found documents revealing that her mother did not want to be kept alive by machines, and gave them to the hospital in order to terminate her life support.

The plan with Hattie will buy John time as he hopes to get his wife back in the land of the living. However, Days of Our Lives viewers know that Hattie is a loose cannon, and she’s already stirred up some trouble by being cold to Belle and her other daughter, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney).

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of Our Lives fans will see Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) get into a big argument with Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) after he questions her about possibly planting evidence that proves Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) set the fire at the cabin that nearly killed her daughter, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal).

However, it seems that Rafe isn’t the only person close to Hope that is questioning her motives. Hope’s son, Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer), will tell his wife, Belle, that he is doubting his mother, and that she may have broken the law in hopes of sending Ben to jail or back to the mental hospital, and keeping him away from Ciara, whom he has grown very close to in recent weeks.

However, Ciara will have some drama of her own to deal with. She’ll walk in to find Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) kissing Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan). The pair have been caught in a compromising position by Ciara in the past, and things didn’t end up well in that situation.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.