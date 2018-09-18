Did Peter Dinklage Just Reference A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Theory In His Emmy Acceptance Speech?

Some fans think that theory about Tyrion being a secret Targaryen has now been proved thanks to Peter Dinklage's Emmy speech.

During Monday night’s Emmy awards ceremony, Peter Dinklage took to the stage to accept his Emmy for Best Supporting Actor for a Drama Series for his work as Tyrion Lannister in HBO’s Game of Thrones. It was during his acceptance speech that fans began to wonder if he had just confirmed one of the many Game of Thrones theories.

The theory in question is in relation to Peter Dinklage’s character, Tyrion Lannister, actually being a secret Targaryen. This theory sees Tyrion being the child of Aerys II Targaryen and Joanna Lannister, rather than being the offspring of Tywin and Joanna Lannister.

In the books that the TV series is based on, there have been some clues left in relation to Tyrion actually being a Targaryen. Most of these revolve around the Three-Headed Dragon prophecy, which “predicts three Targaryens will fly three dragons into battle,” according to Esquire.

In the Game of Thrones TV series, there have been some references to Tyrion and his lineage. While his father was always spiteful towards Tyrion as a result of his birth causing the death of Joanna Lannister, it is one of Daenerys’ dragons’ reaction when Tyrion met it that is probably the most telling in regard to Tyrion’s lineage. Since these dragons are not particularly friendly to anyone other than Daenerys Targaryen, fans have suggested that the dragon’s acceptance is an indicator that it can tell Tyrion has Targaryen blood.

So, when Peter Dinklage potentially referenced this theory during his acceptance speech, fans of the show immediately got excited.

The wording in question?

While accepting his award, Dinklage decided to thank his fellow Game of Thrones co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

“My brother from another mother,” Dinklage said.

As soon as the words were spoken, fans took to social media to discuss the implications of Dinklage’s acceptance speech.

Peter Dinklage called nikolaj coster waldau his “brother from another mother” in his acceptance speech and the Game of Thrones portion of my brain just exploded. Spoiler alert?? — Carley Shimkus (@CarleyShimkus) September 18, 2018

peter dinklage called nikolaj costar-waldau his "brother from another mother" and coincidentally that is my #1 GAME OF THRONES fan theory — sonia saraiya (@soniasaraiya) September 18, 2018

Congrats to Peter Dinklage for winning another acting Emmy tonight! During his acceptance speech, he thanked his "brother from another mother" Nikojaj Coster-Waldau, thus confirming that Tyrion is actually a Targaryen — Tower of the Hand (@towerofthehand) September 18, 2018

So Peter Dinklage just thanked @nikolajcw and said “my brother from another mother.” Coincidence I think not, did he just spoil that Tyrion is a Targaryen… I think yes. #GameofThrones #Emmys — ✭ ellen mcdonald ✭ (@Ellen_256) September 18, 2018

Of course, the glaringly obvious fault with this potential theory confirmation is the fact that Dinklage referenced that Nikolaj Coster-Waldau was his “brother from another mother.” In the theory that sees Tyrion being a Targaryen, Jaime would actually be his brother from another father.

Of course, fans still have a long wait until the final season of Game of Thrones airs and clears up whether or not Tyrion is a Targaryen. Until then, though, fans continue to speculate on anything the cast says in relation to the epic fantasy series.

The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on HBO in the first half of 2019.