Following a number of teaser trailers that have been released in recent months for the highly anticipated Captain Marvel, the first full trailer will hit the airwaves tomorrow morning on Good Morning America, reported ComicBook.

Fans of the Marvel franchise have been eagerly awaiting the trailer all weekend, and news was finally shared that they would be getting their wish on Tuesday morning on the popular talk show.

Star of the film and Captain Marvel herself Brie Larson shared over the weekend that she will be a guest on the show on Tuesday. While fans assumed that the trailer would accompany her onto the early morning show, the news was only officially confirmed by Good Morning America‘s Twitter account on Monday evening.

After the highly anticipated film’s first images from the set were released earlier this month, interest in Captain Marvel has been heightened ahead of its March 2019 release date. Fans have already started dissecting the images for any clues that might lead to answers relating to the ending of Avengers: Infinity War, which left half the world’s population turned to dust in April, with a distress signal sent out to Captain Marvel from S.H.I.E.L.D director Fury.

Captain Marvel is also touted to appear in the second installment of that Avengers film, the as-yet untitled Avengers 4, giving the film plenty of ground to cover in terms of giving the strongest hero in the galaxy a backstory before she joins the fight against Thanos. She will also be the first female to headline her own film in the MCU (even though Black Widow has been kicking butt in the universe for years already).

Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige recently shared exactly what kind of power the new hero will be adding to the already existing band of heroes (or, at least, what’s left of them).

“She is more powerful than any character we’ve introduced thus far. So that alone tells you that there’s a reason Nick hit that button at the end [of Infinity War], when he realized that they were up against something far bigger than they had ever been up against before. And having her on your side is hopefully going to change the balance of power in a way that they desperately need.”

Captain Marvel is set in the 1990s, and shows Carol Danvers becoming an incredible force to be reckoned with when Earth is threatened with a galactic war taking place between two alien races in a “previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”