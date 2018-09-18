New ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Cory Wharton Shades Farrah Abraham

Brand new Teen Mom OG star Cory Wharton is speaking out about his gig on the upcoming season of the MTV reality series, as well as dishing on former star of the show Farrah Abraham.

According to a Sept. 17 report by In Touch Weekly, Cory Wharton recently appeared on the Domenick Nati Show and talked about nearly everything Teen Mom OG-related, including the cast members and his baby mama, Cheyenne Floyd.

During the interview, Wharton revealed that he couldn’t care less about what Farrah Abraham was doing, or the fact that he and Cheyenne may have taken her spot on the show since she was fired last season due to her involvement in the adult entertainment industry.

“I could give two s**ts less if Farrah was on this season. I think it would be great, more ratings, more exposure for us. I could care less. If she’s happy doing what she’s doing, I have no problem taking her spot this season. You can pass her check right over here and I’ll be okay with that,” Cory Wharton said.

As many fans will remember, Cory and Cheyenne have both appeared on other MTV shows such as The Challenge, Are You The One?, and Ex On The Beach. However, Wharton is revealing what fans can expect when they make their debut on Teen Mom OG next month.

“There’s probably be some type of physical fight. There’s going to be lots of tears,” the reality star confessed.

Meanwhile, Cory Wharton also gave fans a little backstory on his relationship with Cheyenne Floyd during the interview. Cory admitted that he and his baby mama had only hooked up one time, during a trip to New York, and that she had started dating someone else when she found out she was pregnant. Although he didn’t think it was likely that the baby was his, it turned out that he did father the child, a baby girl named Ryder.

I’ve been off of social media for a while now… for many reasons. Most importantly God has given me the biggest blessing in my life my daughter Ryder K Wharton. I want to say thank you Cheyenne for being such an amazing mother. pic.twitter.com/9eCjOunNOn — Cory Wharton (@MTVCoryWharton) December 17, 2017

“Cheyenne did tell me she was pregnant right away. She told me there was a chance that it could be mine. We didn’t think it was mine because it was only one time.”

In addition to Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd joining the Teen Mom OG cast, the series has also added a fifth cast member in Bristol Palin. Bristol, the daughter of former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, has three children and is recently divorced.

Teen Mom OG is set to return to MTV for a brand new season on Oct. 1.