‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Episode 14: Showrunners Explain That Character’s Death

Some fans were hoping this character would get bitten, but 'Fear's' showrunners suggest the character might 'surprise' them moving forward in Episode 15.

Episode 14 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 featured an unexpected death of a character. Fear‘s showrunners break down that death and what it means moving forward in Season 4.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses events from Episode 14 (titled “MM 54”) of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 4. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Many fans of Fear the Walking Dead found the new character of Jim (Aaron Stanford) annoying. As a man who thought he would save the world by brewing beer, fans had already suggested it was time for him to get bitten.

However, it actually came as a surprise to many when Jim got bitten after he made his very first walker kill some two years from the onset of the zombie apocalypse, according to the official timeline mentioned in a previous Inquisitr article.

While Jim had whined his way through Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead, the swelling of pride at making his first undead kill was evident to the audience. However, when June (Jenna Elfman) went to tend to what he suspected was a glass cut, the news was grim when she discovered a bite from the infected instead.

Ryan Green / AMC

Now, Fear‘s showrunners, Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, weighed in on the fate of Jim during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

While they insist that Jim’s bite was not Morgan’s (Lennie James) fault, they do explain Morgan will feel that he is to blame moving forward in Fear the Walking Dead, something that is evident in one of the sneak peek trailers shown in a recent Inquisitr article.

“Jim was a character who has not been out in the world before, and we’re kind of seeing his first efforts at trying to survive on his own,” Chambliss explains.

“For us, it felt like the guy who had actually been the recipient of help and who really wasn’t very grateful for any of that help that he received almost getting his comeuppance in a way where he’s calling Morgan out this whole time on making the wrong call. But if Jim really looked at the facts, he’s alive because Morgan made the right call before.”

As for how Jim’s bite and his consequent death will affect the group as a whole is unknown still and viewers will have to tune in next week’s episode in order to find out. However, Fear‘s showrunners did offer this little snippet of information about Episode 15 in regard to Jim’s bite.

“Next week I think you’ll see exactly how this weighs on Jim, and he might do some things that will surprise you.”

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 15 (titled “I Lose People…”) of Season 4 on September 23.