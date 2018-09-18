Donald Trump Orders Declassification Of Documents In Russia Investigation

On Monday, President Donald Trump ordered the declassification of confidential materials that contain evidence, he alleged, against officials in the FBI and Justice Department, says USA Today. Apparently, the president thinks these materials may show evidence that certain individuals, including previous FBI director David Comey, framed him for tampering with the 2016 presidential election via Russian intel. The president’s request for declassification of the sensitive documents comes during the ongoing Mueller investigation, which Trump has often labeled a “witch hunt.”

Some spectators believe that the president’s move is to obstruct the ongoing investigation with his order, says USA Today. Apparently, experts from the FBI, the Justice Department, and the U.S. Intelligence agencies did not approve of the president’s order, because of its ties to the looming Russia probe investigation.

Yet, Trump still completed the orders for the declassification of documents related to his former campaign adviser Carter Page, among others. Twenty-one pages of important FISA documents were ordered to be revealed, says Fox News. Trump also requested the release of text messages by the Department of Justice and the FBI involving the following people: David Comey, Bruce Ohr, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. The final three were former FBI officials who are already under investigation.

Immediately after Comey’s firing Peter Strzok texted to his lover, Lisa Page “We need to Open the case we’ve been waiting on now while Andy (McCabe, also fired) is acting. Page answered, “We need to lock in (redacted). In a formal chargeable way. Soon.” Wow, a conspiracy caught? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2018

Devin Nunes, House Intelligence Committee Chairman, R-Calif., told Fox News more regarding the recent orders. Apparently President Trump got “pretty much everything that he wanted… and the text messages are a bonus.” However, on the other side of the argument, House Intelligence Committee ranking member Adam Schiff, D-Calif. cites Trumps recent declassification orders as “an abuse of power.” Schiff went on to detail many reasons the president should not be taking such a move.

“This is evidently of no consequence to a President who cares about nothing about the country and everything about his narrow self-interest,” Schiff told Fox News.

Furthermore, Business Insider reports that Trump’s warrant against previous campaign aide Carter Page is particularly concerning to experts in the national security and legal fields. In regards to his request for the FISA documents involving Page, David Kris, the previous assistant attorney general for national security, weighed in on the topic.

“The release of FISAs like this is off the charts. It is especially unprecedented considering that the FISAs have already gone through declassification review and the President is overruling the judgments of his subordinates to require expanded disclosure,” Kris said.

While there may be many in disagreement with the recent turn of events, Trump still has supporters who cheer on his new actions in order for “transparency” in the “witch hunt” investigation.