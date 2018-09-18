Former ‘The Young And The Restless’ Co-Stars Mishael Morgan And Bryton James Reunite!

Y&R fans miss 'Hevon' in Genoa City.

Former co-stars on The Young and the Restless, Mishael Morgan (Hilary) and Bryton James (Devon), recently reunited, and it felt so good. The good friends are just as gorgeous as ever together, but their reunion makes “Hevon” fans yearn for Devon and Hilary to reunite again on the show.

Hilary has only been gone from Genoa City since late July when she and her unborn baby died after a car crash that Lily (Christel Khalil) is currently serving one year in prison for. Devon recently forgave Lily, in part to honor Hilary’s memory, but it was too late to save his sister from serving time. Devon promised Lily they would get through her year behind bars together.

Morgan posted a photo of herself and James back together again, and they were both all smiles in the image, which also had a unique photobomb. She captioned their reunion photo,

“Finally got to feed this boy for his birthday! I always have fun with @brytonejames… especially when we take random pics in the parking lot and get photobombed by a pylon. #catchingup#belatedbdaycelebrations #funtimes.”

Morgan’s fans appreciated that she and her former Y&R co-star still share such a close friendship after working together for five years. One person replied, “So wonderful you have such a great friendship.”

For others, the sweet image made them want to see this type of reunion in Genoa City. A fan wrote, “Aww Hilary & Devon. Miss you on the show!!”

For another, the vision of these two brought conflicting feelings. Morgan’s follower said, “Awwww this makes me happy & sad at the same time!!”

For many, the actors’ continued off-screen enjoyment made their days. One fan summed it up nicely writing, “I love you both more than you know. Thanks for making my week. Seeing your continued friendship is everything!”

Since she left the show, Morgan has not only enjoyed some time with her family while she’s expecting her second child, but Morgan also landed a role in an upcoming film, according to a report from She Knows Soaps. The actress portrays Amber in the forthcoming movie Hometown Holiday. The movie, which was filmed in Toronto, Ontario, is currently in post-production. A romance novel called The Maverick’s Holiday Masquerade by Caro Carson inspired the holiday season film.

So far, no airdate for Morgan’s upcoming movie has been announced, but hopefully, the date will come soon. Fans will undoubtedly appreciate seeing Morgan back in action.

