Benedict Cumberbatch & Sophie Hunter Are Expecting Again, Baby Bump Spotted At Emmys

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch and wife Sophie Hunter are expecting their third child together. Sophie Hunter, the famous opera director, showed off her baby bump for the very first time at the Emmy Awards, E! reports. Hunter looked radiant in a canary-yellow dress that only further accentuated her glow. Cumberbatch chose to keep things simple with a black tuxedo. The pair both wore sunglasses and posed together for pictures as they made their way to television’s biggest night.

The news of baby No. 3 comes just one year after the birth of the couple’s second child, a boy named Hal Auden. In 2015, the couple welcomed Christopher “Kit” Carlton. The birth of Kit came a few months after Hunter and Cumberbatch wed on Valentine’s Day that year.

Benedict Cumberbatch was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role in Showtime’s Patrick Melrose. The 70th annual Emmy Awards is set to air tonight across the nation. Cumberbatch lost the award to Darren Criss, a notable actor who first made it big on Glee.

Fans of Benedict Cumberbatch have to wait the old fashion way to find out life news from the actor. According to People, the star isn’t ever planning on using (or even getting) social media accounts. Fans looking to congratulate the couple might have to get a little more creative in their celebrity interactions. A comment on an Instagram post or a simple tweet won’t reach the star anytime soon.

Baby number three is on the way, and there's nothing (doctor) strange about it. #Emmys https://t.co/mSJJxdy64X — E! News (@enews) September 17, 2018

Sophie Hunter also has a relatively demure internet presence. While there has been no official statement released by Cumberbatch and Hunter, it is safe to say that their family is set to grow larger sometime in the near future based off of the baby bump Hunter was sporting on the iconic red carpet. There have been no statements made about the gender or name of the future family member.

This isn’t the first time Benedict Cumberbatch has made headlines this Emmy season. The actor sported a brand new close-cropped haircut. The British star debuted his short hair at the Emmy Eve Nominees Celebration last night.

No matter how the Emmys turned out for Cumberbatch, it is apparent that he feels like a winner no matter what. With Sophie Hunter on his arm, many fans commented on how happy and in love the couple looked at the event. Expecting a third child is a high level of commitment and it is clear that Cumberbatch and Hunter are in it for the long haul.