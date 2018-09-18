O'Neal is facing 22 years in prison for attempted murder, reports 'Radar Online'

Redmond O’Neal, the son of Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O’Neal, sits behind bars awaiting trial for attempted murder, but he is doing poorly because he refuses to take the psychiatric medication that has been prescribed to him by prison doctors.

Radar Online says that O’Neal is “spiraling” as he awaits trial in the psychiatric wing of the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles.

A source close to the family says that there is nothing that can be done because O’Neal is within his rights to refuse medication.

“His days are spent pacing his cell, talking to himself, and often loudly yelling. It would break Farrah’s heart to see Redmond like this.”

Redmond O’Neal, 33, is an admitted drug addict who allegedly went on a crime spree to get money for drugs. His mother, Farrah Fawcett, left him a trust, but he cannot access the money at will.

“No one can get through to him. The Redmond that his family and friends knew during the times of sobriety is gone. He has completely given up on life.”

Prison sources say that when O’Neal leaves his cell, he is attended by nine deputies due to his unpredictable and often violent behavior.

Back in April, O’Neal assaulted a medical professional behind bars and so he is kept under tight supervision. O’Neal’s attorney Nina E. Daly says that her client does not have a court date at this time because he is awaiting an examination by a court-appointed psychiatrist to see if he is mentally competent to stand trial. It is possible that the half-sibling of Tatum O’Neal could be sent to a California state psychiatric hospital for treatment until he is well enough to stand trial.

Actor Ryan O’Neal says that it’s inevitable that Redmond O’Neal will go to prison for years for attempted murder. No O’Neal family members have come to any of the younger O’Neal’s hearings, and his father has stated that he can no longer be responsible for Redmond’s behavior.

Ryan O’Neal said that he was willing to help his son’s victims, but his son is now on his own.

“If I must, I will. He [Redmond] can take care of himself, he’s not my responsibility. He’s not well.”

Tatum O’Neal says she continues to fear that her youngest brother will die as a result of his drug addiction.