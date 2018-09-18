Alec Baldwin Confirms Niece Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber’s Marriage

'They went off and got married,' the actor said.

The saga of are Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber married or aren’t they may be over, according to Hailey’s famous uncle — Alec Baldwin.

Earlier today, Alec and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin walked the red carpet together at the star-studded Emmy Awards and though he himself was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy, many people who interviewed him were more concerned about other things like his niece’s love life.

As many fans know, Alec is the uncle to model Hailey Baldwin. Of course, he is brothers with Hailey’s father, Stephen Baldwin. And as rumors ran rampant about Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s alleged nuptials last week, Alec seemed to have just confirmed that the couple did indeed wed, he told Access Hollywood in a red carpet interview.

“They went off and got married, and I don’t know what the deal is!”

Baldwin was also asked how frequently he and his wife talk to Hailey and he told reporters that they do chat every once in a while but they’ve only met Bieber one time. Additionally, Baldwin said that he isn’t going to sit down and talk with Justin about how to treat his niece because that is her father’s job.

“That’s not my job,” he said in the interview. “She has a dad [Stephen Baldwin], and I’m sure he has a few paragraphs about that himself, so I’m not worried.”

As the Inquisitr reported last week, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin reportedly got married last Thursday just two months after getting engaged. A source close to the pair said that the two just “couldn’t wait” any longer to get hitched.

The couple reportedly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse but they have plans to celebrate their marriage in the future with family and friends. The couple will also reportedly have some sort of religious ceremony to seal the deal.

“They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love,” a source shared.

It’s been a whirlwind romance thus far for Bieber and Baldwin who dated for only about two months before getting engaged in the Bahamas. Two months later, the pair is reportedly now married though Hailey took to her Twitter account to deny the rumors that she and her beau tied the knot.

“I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!” the 21-year-old model tweeted.

This week, the pair are in London together but have not yet been photographed wearing wedding rings.