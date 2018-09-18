‘Fox News’ Host Laura Ingraham Shares Story Smearing The Wrong Christine Ford

Ingraham was one of many conservatives to share a story that misidentified Brett Kavanaugh's sexual assault accuser.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham shared a story on Monday meant to smear Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford, only there was one problem — the story identified the wrong Christine Ford.

Since Ford came forward on Sunday to reveal her identity, she has been subject to a number of attacks from those who have cast doubt on her accusation and the timing of her decision to come forward. On Monday, a conservative website called Grabien News introduced a new line of attack, trying to paint Ford as being bad at her job. As Business Insider noted, the report quickly gained traction among conservatives.

Laura Ingraham was only of many to share the report, which picked up on a RateMyProfessors.com entry for Christine Ford that called her “the worst educator I have ever experienced.” Only the entry was for Christine A. Ford, a professor in the social work department at California State University-Fullerton. Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in high school, is a professor of clinical psychology at Palo Alto University.

The original website later issued a correction and called on those who had shared the story to delete their posts. Most, including Laura Ingraham, did delete their social media posts linking to the story.

This is not the first time that Laura Ingraham has gotten herself into trouble on social media. Back in April, she generated controversy with a post appearing to mock David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland school shooting, for a post he made about being disappointed for not getting into a preferred college.

Ingraham apologized, though Hogg believed her motivations were mixed.

“She’s only apologizing after a third of her advertisers pulled out,” Hogg said in an interview on CNN after he led a campaign to boycott her advertisers.

Hogg added that he was glad to see such high support for the boycott.

Trump's super-sleuths, including a couple of Fox hosts, are digging through Christine Ford's student reviews for evidence she's "troubled." They've got the wrong Christine Ford. https://t.co/eOzTGuarSn pic.twitter.com/QBIdk5NAu1 — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) September 17, 2018

“I think it’s great that corporate America is standing with me and the rest of my friends,” he said. “Because when you come against any one of us, whether it be me or anybody else, you’re coming against all of us. And I think it’s important that we stand together as both corporate and civic America to take action against these people and show them that they cannot push us around, especially when all we’re trying to do here is save lives.”

After her apology, Laura Ingraham disappeared, going on vacation from her show and backing away from social media.