Justin Timberlake Is Stoked For Jessica Biel’s Emmy Nomination: ‘I’m More Geeked Out Than She Is’

A couple who supports each other stays together.

Today, power couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel walked the Emmy red carpet together but one of them was a little more excited than the other. As fans know, Jessica is nominated for lead actress in a limited series for her role in the hit show The Sinner and her husband could not be more excited about it.

According to People, the couple was interviewed tonight by E!‘s Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet, where Justin confessed that he’s more excited about his wife’s nomination than she is.

“I’m more geeked out than she is. I found out about the nomination before she did because she was in Europe.”

And if Biel happens to win the coveted award, Timberlake said that he is most likely going to embarrass his wife.

“I might be obnoxious. I might do something obnoxious,” he told Rancic.

“I’d hope for nothing less than something really inappropriate,” Jessica replied to Justin.

Of course, this is Jessica’s first TV role since she first gained fame on the hit show 7th Heaven. Biel does a lot of work on the show as well. In addition to just acting in the series, the mother of one also serves as an executive producer for the show. And if anyone knows how much work Biel actually put into the show, it’s her husband, Justin Timberlake, who was quick to gush over all of her hard work.

“I was there too and saw her option this and develop it from scratch and I saw how much she put into it,” he shared. “I’m just so proud to be here and see this happen for her.”

Biel also shared in the same sentiments as Timberlake, saying that the show for her was basically a labor of love.

“It’s like my baby. It was one of the first things I was ever able to develop. I was able to have a say and I was listened to. I had an opinion and people cared. It was a transformative experience.”

And it seems as though the couple have been spending a lot of time together lately, despite their busy schedules. As the Inquisitr reported, Jessica and the couple’s son Silas joined Timberlake on his “Man of the Woods” tour this summer. Throughout their travels, Jessica shared photos of the family in Europe and at the end the tour, she shared two posts on Instagram, each with a ton of photos from their trip. In the caption if the post, Biel said that she was already nostalgic even though the tour just ended while she also called Europe a “dream.”

Best of luck to Jessica tonight.